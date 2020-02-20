NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to resign with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA league executives believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo will re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks

What's the rumor?

With the February trade deadline now behind us, attention has turned to the summer. While the pool of notable free agents will be shallow when compared to the 2019 offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it is no secret that several teams around the NBA are eager to sign the reigning MVP the following summer if he fails to strike an agreement with the Bucks.

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams to be linked with the Greek Freak, although ESPN is reporting that league executives expect Antetokounmpo to re-sign with the Bucks:

"Given how well the Bucks are playing, every executive we spoke to expects Antetokounmpo to re-sign with Milwaukee. The Bucks are overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals, and falling short of that bar looks to be the only thing that could put Milwaukee's MVP in play."

In case you didn't know...

Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA draft but featured primarily from the bench during his rookie year as he averaged just 6.8 points per game. However, he established himself as a starter over the next two seasons and was named as an All-Star for the first time in 2017.

Since making his All-Star bow, Antetokounmpo has kicked on to become on of the most dominant players of his generation and the 25-year-old was named MVP last season after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest.

The heart of the matter

Antetokounmpo has long expressed his happiness in Milwaukee, and with the team currently boasting the NBA's best record, it appears that he is in a position to contend for titles. Due to this, Giannis is likely to resist the lure of either Miami or Los Angeles to sign a new long-term deal with the team that has helped him to become the superstar that he is today.

What's next?

Following the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in action tonight as they take on the Detroit Pistons. They then face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening.

