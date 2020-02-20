NBA Rumors: Insiders believe Kevin Durant is set to have the worst year of his career

Kevin Durant is out for the season.

Things haven't panned out the way the Brooklyn Nets were hoping for as their two All-Stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, are still dealing with serious injuries.

Irving has not played a game since 1 February, and the there doesn't seem to be any happy news on the horizon. According to the reports, Irving has re-aggravated his shoulder injury and is out for the remainder of the season. Moreover, there is no timetable for his return.

Coming to Durant, he has not played a single game yet and has announced in an interview with journalist Taylor Rooks that he will be out for the remainder of the season. Though videos of him practising in full force have surfaced on the internet recently, some executives around the NBA think that he will never be back to his prime form.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, NBA insiders believe that Durant is set to have one of the worst years of his career. He is 32 years old, and many are claiming that recovering from a serious Achilles injury at that age is a little too tough.

"I think Durant will probably have the worst year of his career," one of the executives said. "No fault to him, but people don't come back from Achilles injuries and tear the league up.

"It's all relative. In the worst year of his career, he might be the 25th-best player in the league, and they might win 50 games. I just don't see them being a realistic contender barring some moves."

The historical precedents aren't encouraging either, as we have seen players like DeMarcus Cousins and even Kobe Bryant lose athleticism and explosiveness due to Achilles injuries. As such, it might be unrealistic to expect Durant to be the same as he was before.