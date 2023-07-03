NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid could join Jalen Brunson on Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have tried to make things work with Joel Embiid for some time, and they have always been disappointed in the postseason. During Embiid's time with the Sixers, they haven't gotten past the second round of the playoffs, which could trigger the All-Star center to leave the team.

Philly's "Process" hasn't gotten the team anywhere significant. Since the 2018 postseason, the Sixers have been a staple for being a second-round exit team, always coming short during the most important time. Things could change if the Sixers continue to be a mediocre playoff team and Embiid decides to bail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Knicks have collected many first-round draft picks over the next seven years. With those assets, they can utilize the picks as trade leverage to acquire stars. Aside from that, the Knicks have developed great young players who could be included in a trade if they want to add another star.

According to reports, the Knicks have started to monitor the situation in Philly. The condition could go haywire with their lack of success and Embiid's co-star consistently getting changed. New York could swoop right in and be the team that could acquire the 2022-23 NBA MVP.

"If (James) Harden is out, what does that mean for the Sixers’ contending timeline and Joel Embiid, in particular?" Stefan Bondy wrote. "Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, has been mentioned around league circles as New York’s ideal trade candidate if he ever demands out."

Digits Hoops (🏀,📊) @Digits3Hoops



“If Harden is out, what does that mean for the Sixers’ contending timeline and Joel Embiid, in particular? Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, has been mentioned around league circles as New York’s ideal trade… Joel Embiid is reportedly an ideal candidate for the Knicks:“If Harden is out, what does that mean for the Sixers’ contending timeline and Joel Embiid, in particular? Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, has been mentioned around league circles as New York’s ideal trade… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joel Embiid is reportedly an ideal candidate for the Knicks: “If Harden is out, what does that mean for the Sixers’ contending timeline and Joel Embiid, in particular? Embiid, the league’s reigning MVP, has been mentioned around league circles as New York’s ideal trade… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UiqFNOePoj

Embiid has expressed that he wants to run it back with the same group in Philly. However, the management is looking to go on a different approach following the firing of coach Doc Rivers and the potential trade that could happen, which involves James Harden leaving the city.

You might also be interested in reading this: Joel Embiid dropped by France for FIBA World Cup 2023 following Victor Wembanyama withdrawing his name from squad

Joel Embiid's agent is the key to him joining the Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid had a great 2022-23 NBA season, finally winning the MVP award after finishing behind Nikola Jokic the past two seasons. Still, his stellar play wasn't enough to help Philly get past the second round. With that, rumors about him potentially joining the Knicks have started to emerge.

Embiid doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract. Even with that, he's still being closely associated with the Knicks. His former agent is New York's current president of the basketball association, Leon Rose. He left his agency back in 2020, but the All-Star center remained with CAA under Michael Telle for quite some time.

If things start to go south in Philly, he could be reunited with Rose in New York soon.

Also read: "Joel in NY would be wild" - NBA fans are hyped over rumors of Joel Embiid going to Knicks

Poll : 0 votes