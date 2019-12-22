NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers among three teams interested in signing Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala has not featured in the NBA since completing an offseason trade to the Memphis Grizzlies

What's the rumor?

The NBA trade market has been historically quiet over the past few months, although trade activity is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as teams around the league attempt to positions themselves as challengers for the final few months of the regular season.

Among the players being linked with a trade is Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play for the Memphis Grizzlies following his summer trade from the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies remain hopeful of acquiring a first-round pick in return for the 3-time NBA champion, although Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Houston Rockets remain hopeful of signing the former Warriors man via a buyout.

The Grizzlies remain convinced they can find a trade partner for Iguodala and his $17.2 million salary before the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... while teams like the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets stubbornly retain hope that the former Warriors defensive ace becomes a buyout candidate — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 20, 2019

In case you didn't know...

The Lakers and Rockets lack the cap space to take on the final year of Iguodala's deal worth $17.2 million, while the Clippers would need to send the impressive Montrezl Harrell to Memphis to complete a deal. Due to this, a buyout remains the only realistic method for any of the mentioned teams to land the 35-year-old, and it is worth noting that it has been previously reported that the Grizzlies have no intention of buying out the former Warriors man.

The heart of the matter

Iguodala's future remains uncertain for now, although it is difficult to envision the forward sitting out the remainder of the season considering the impact that he managed to make during Golden State's run to the 2019 NBA Finals.

What's next?

Iguodala's current team is back in action tonight as they take on the 12-16 Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they play the Denver Nuggets.

