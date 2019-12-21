NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks not interested in trading for Andre Iguodala

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Andre Iguodala has not played since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies

What's the rumor?

In one of the most surprising moves of the 2019 offseason, the Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies as they cleared the necessary cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell.

With Memphis fully focused on a rebuild, Iguodala has yet to play for the team, and the Grizzlies are actively looking to trade the veteran.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have been strongly linked with a move for the 35-year-old, but Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Mavs are not actively looking to sign the former Warriors man.

The Mavericks continue to be linked to Andre Iguodala, but league sources say Dallas is not actively pursuing a trade for the Memphis swingman and does not plan to — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 20, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Following spells with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, Iguodala joined the Warriors back in 2013. In Golden State, Iguodala played a prominent role alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the team won three titles during five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

At 35, Iguodala struggled with injuries for much of the 2018-19 regular season, but he made a huge impact during the postseason as he averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 21 appearances.

The heart of the matter

The Mavericks are one of the few teams in the NBA that have the assets to take on the final-year of Iguodala's $17 million contract, and with the team hoping to contend, their lack of interest comes as a surprise.

Dallas' lack of interest also comes as a blow to the Grizzlies as Sean Deveney reported earlier this week that the team was still hoping to land a first-round pick for the former All-Star.

What's next?

The Grizzlies are back in action tonight as they take on the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will face the Philadelphia 76ers.