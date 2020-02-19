NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Reggie Jackson due to his closeness to Paul George

The Clippers beat the Lakers to acquire Reggie Jackson from the buyout market.

The Los Angeles Lakers' most notable rival this season, the Los Angeles Clippers, has been strengthening their roster by acquiring for the best available players in the market. The Lakers, on the other hand, have been comparatively quiet.

Some believe that the Lakers' management is reasonably satisfied with their roster that has produced the best record in the West currently, and others think of them to be failing to close the deals for some potential tradable assets. Whatever the case there may be, the ultimate conclusion is that the Lakers have kept their roster uptight, with no changes for now.

Meanwhile, some experts consider the Lakers as a beatable force in front of the Clippers due to their lack of a player option available to guard Kawhi Leonard and act as a backup to LeBron James. So are the Lakers not at all looking for anyone to bolster their roster? Let's find out.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers beat the Lakers to acquire Reggie Jackson from the buyout market. The Lakers had their eyes on Jackson- who could have been a good fit for this Lakers' side but things were not meant to be.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the reason for Lakers not able to get hold of Jackson was his close association with Paul George. Jackson and George are longtime friends, and they hope to play together this season. Furthermore, Jackson's agent is Aaron Mintz who also represents Paul George. So, there seemingly was a connection between the two.

The Lakers have now missed a good bunch of potential options that include- Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Darren Collison. They will still be keeping their eyes on the rest of buyout players that include players like JR Smith, and Dion Waiters. One of the recent reports also pointed out their interest in Moe Harkless if the Knicks buy him out.