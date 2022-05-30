NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic might pick Auburn superstar over Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero in 2022 draft

The Orlando Magic might surprise everyone in the 2022 NBA Draft by selecting Auburn's Jabari Smith over Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paulo Banchero.

The basketball gods shone on the Orlando Magic when the lottery machine gave them the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

They drafted Jalen Suggs as the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft and can now pair him with another star recruit. Chet Holmgren has earned himself the first overall pick buzz and many analysts believe he deserves to be selected first.

However, the Orlando Magic might be inclined towards Smith more than Holmgren and Banchero. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

"While Magic executives have made it clear they will conduct a thorough process—even extending beyond the widely believed top three prospects in Smith, Holmgren and Paolo Banchero—most NBA teams firmly believe that's a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick."

Jabari Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 28.8 minutes of action for Auburn. He played just one season for the Auburn Tigers and started all 34 games.

The Tigers entered the NCAA tournament with a 27-5 record and unfortunately lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the second round.

How good is Jabari Smith and will the Orlando Magic benefit by selecting him first overall?

Jabari Smith of the Auburn Tigers shoots a three-pointer in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Jabari Smith might have arguably had the best NBA Draft combine this year in Chicago. He has now made buzz for the first overall pick along with Chet Holmgren.

Certain executives believe he is more valuable than Holmgren because of his on-ball defense and build. Smith is a six-foot-10, 195 pound freshman who can score from anywhere on the court due to his incredible jumper.

He can pull up from downtown in transition and his high release point makes it difficult for most defenders to close out.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress There aren't many 6'10 guys on the planet who can pullup off the dribble this smoothly in the open court with this type of footwork and body control. Jabari Smith's skill-level is really special. There aren't many 6'10 guys on the planet who can pullup off the dribble this smoothly in the open court with this type of footwork and body control. Jabari Smith's skill-level is really special. https://t.co/BhkhWZboy3

He doesn't shy away when shooting under duress and has shown poise in crunch time situations. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor compared his clutch shot-making to Kevin Durant, saying:

"Smith can pull up and make jumpers from anywhere, even under pressure, or hit turnaround shots from the post. Few players boast both Smith’s size and shooting skill.

"Some of the clutch shots he’s made this year looked awfully like Kevin Durant. Smith lacks KD’s handle, but he’s already good enough to get a bucket even against a tightly contested defender."

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Jabari Smith's dynamic shot-making was on full display in transition and in the half-court, along with flashes of finishing and passing as Auburn easily advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, behind 20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists from the potential No. 1 pick. Jabari Smith's dynamic shot-making was on full display in transition and in the half-court, along with flashes of finishing and passing as Auburn easily advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, behind 20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists from the potential No. 1 pick. https://t.co/4UhnFa2ksu

Given his skill set, Smith can start on the Orlando Magic right away as the power forward. He can stretch the floor and provide shooting alongside Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and the rest of the players.

If Smith peaks early, the Magic could find themselves in the NBA playoff picture sooner than expected.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson