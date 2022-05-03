NBA Rumors Roundup: League executives guess De'Andre Hunter's contract demands, Dallas Mavericks guard likely to stay and more - May 3rd 2022

One thing the NBA never lacks is the sheer amount of rumors leaking out from different teams throughout the year, and it's no different during the postseason.
Teams are constantly vying to improve their roster like the LA Lakers, with constant rumors of guard Russell Westbrook being linked with an exit. Meanwhile, teams like the Indiana Pacers are in a rebuild and will constantly be mentioned in trade talks.
Rumor 1: De'Andre Hunter's contract talks with the Atlanta Hawks
One of the league's best young players, Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, has a big summer ahead. He is in line to extend his contract with the rookie extension worth over $180 million for five years. Hunter averaged over 13.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc this season.
However, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, executives around the league believe Hunter isn't worth the extension. They feel a salary around $12 million to $15 million per year is more ideal.
Rumor 2: Jalen Brunson likely to stay with the Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson will be an unrestricted free agent with the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers linked with him. But according to The Athletic's Tim Cato, sources have said Brunson is likely to stay with the Mavericks.
This postseason, especially the first round, has been a coming-out party for Brunson. Dallas has a legitimate point guard who can run the show in the absence of superstar Luka Doncic. He has been constantly mentioned in the rumor mill.
Rumor 3: Joel Embiid still suffering concussion symptoms
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is reportedly still suffering from the symptoms of the concussion he suffered in the series against the Toronto Raptors. The center's participation in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat is looking increasingly bleak. The teams play Game 2 on Wednesday in Miami, with the Heat holding a 1-0 lead.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid was dealing with concussion symptoms on Monday in Philadelphia. To get him ready for Game 2 and beyond, he has to go through the NBA's concussion protocol. He also has to heal from the right orbital bone fracture he picked up against Toronto.