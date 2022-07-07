NBA Rumors Roundup: Strong Suns package not enough to get Kevin Durant, Myles Turner likely to be traded, and more | 6th July, 2022

The NBA has been buzzing with rumors since the start of free agency. Teams are looking to improve their rosters, leading to NBA insiders speculating how they will do that.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have drawn the NBA's attention. While teams are putting together their best offers, the Nets are reportedly in no rush.

The rumor of Irving joining the LA Lakers hasn't gained much traction.

Here is the NBA rumors roundup for July 6, 2022.

The Milwaukee Bucks were interested in Thomas Bryant before the LA Lakers swooped in

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers. Although he chose to sign with the Lakers, he drew interest from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are actively pursuing the acquisition of a big man. This pursuit follows their extension with Bobby Portis. Given how Brook Lopez was sidelined last season due to a back injury, the Bucks are looking to bolster their center position with young talent.

However, Bryant has an opportunity to win the starting center position in LA. Bryant recently returned from an ACL injury that sidelined him for a year.

Portland Trail Blazers expected to waive Eric Bledsoe

Justise Winslow (L), Eric Bledsoe (M), and Keon Johnson (R) of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Eric Bledsoe from the LA Clippers at the February deadline. Since then, he hasn't seen much playing time.

The Blazers are reportedly waiving the veteran guard after failing to secure a trade partner. According to The Athletics' Shams Charania, the Blazers are expected to make it official before July 10.

According to The Athletics' Shams Charania, the Blazers are expected to make it official before July 10.

Despite his decline, several teams will pursue Bledsoe as a free agent.

The Indiana Pacers might trade Myles Turner this summer

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has been included in trade rumors for years but has remained with Indiana Pacers. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes there is a "good chance" the Pacers will trade him this summer.

"He could be traded in a sign-and-trade to Phoenix, or, I have been told he could go somewhere else.

"There is a good chance he is not going to be a Pacer next year."

The two-time block champion's fit alongside Domantas Sabonis has been questioned in the past. Even with Sabonis gone, the Pacers are reportedly still looking to shop Turner.

The Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers are not interested in Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Before opting into his player option for the 2022-23 season, Irving reportedly gave the Nets a wishlist of preferred destinations. The list included the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, LA Lakers, LA Clippers and New York Knicks.

The Mavericks and Sixers are reportedly not interested. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said that his sources have firmly ruled out both teams as a destination for Irving.

Rudy Gobert's deal reportedly helping the Brooklyn Nets' cause

Rudy Gobert has been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Much has been said about Rudy Gobert's deal, which sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Utah Jazz. The Jazz received many assets in the exchange. The Nets will likely demand even more for Durant.

Fischer revealed the thought process of several league executives. The Nets now expect more for KD than what Utah got for Gobert.

"Rudy Gobert getting traded for an arm, a leg, and two mountains is helping their cause. There's no way the Nets will ever trade Kevin Durant for anything less than what Rudy Gobert got Utah."

There have been rumors of the Phoenix Suns including Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and five picks for KD. But another executive believes this won't persuade the Nets to part with Durant.

There is still some time for teams to put together more enticing packages. If the Nets fail to find a suitable trade partner, Durant will play the first of his four-year contract in Brooklyn.

