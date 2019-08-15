NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks have no interest in re-signing Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has been on the search for a new team ever since his departure from the Rockets

What's the rumor?

The 2019 postseason is quickly winding down, although a few notable free agents remain available. Among them is Carmelo Anthony, who has been linked with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

However, while a move to the Lakers or Nets could still materialize, SNY is reporting that the Knicks have ended their interest in the former All-Star:

The Knicks may have had interest in a reunion with Anthony if they had a roster with multiple stars, such as Kevin Durant and Irving, ready to win immediately. That didn't come to fruition. So New York hasn't had significant interest in bringing Anthony back for the coming season.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and the veteran is among the most recognizable names in the NBA following an illustrious career. However, Melo has been without a team since leaving the Rockets back in November, and the former New York man has received plenty of criticism for his failure to adapt to the modern game.

Yet, even during his brief 10 game spell in Houston, Anthony demonstrated his ability to score points with ease, and the veteran is willing to accept a minimum deal to further his career.

The heart of the matter

Anthony himself doesn't want to play on a team outside of contention at this stage of his career, and bringing Melo back would have little benefit to a rebuilding Knicks team. Due to this, a deal makes little sense for either party, and New York should continue to focus on developing their young roster.

What's next?

The Knicks will start their 2019-20 season on the road, as they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Oct. 23.