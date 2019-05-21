×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: The Oklahoma City Thunder could break up their All-Star duo

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
46   //    21 May 2019, 02:57 IST

Russell Westbrook and Paul George have spent two seasons together in Oklahoma City
Russell Westbrook and Paul George have spent two seasons together in Oklahoma City

What's the rumor?

The OKC Thunder are coming off yet another season in which they suffered an early playoff exit. Despite completing the sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers during the regular season, they were swept aside 4-1 in the playoffs, and the futures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George have since been called into question.

Evidently, it will take an extremely bold move from the Thunder to trade either player, although Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley believes that Sam Presti (general manager) may have no other choice.

Does two years seem too quick to pull the plug on the Russell Westbrook-Paul George pairing? Not if you're concerned—as we are—that the club is too flawed to contend and lacking the resources needed to correct them.
General manager Sam Presti is in a brutal spot. George is clearly the team's best player, so trading him makes no sense. Westbrook could prove impossible to deal with declining advanced metrics and an increasing salary. Moving Steven Adams would open a massive hole on the interior. Moving anyone else likely doesn't return a difference-maker.
We don't know where the Thunder can or should go moving forward, but we're almost positive we just heard the championship window for the Westbrook-George duo slam shut.

In case you didn't know...

Westbrook has spent more than a decade with the Thunder, and he has helped guide the franchise to nine trips to the postseason. The 30-year-old has also averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons, and he took home the MVP award back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Paul George was signed on an expiring deal two years ago, and he surprisingly snubbed the Lakers to sign a long-term deal with the Thunder last summer. During the 18/19 season, George enjoyed the best season of his career, averaging career-highs in points (28.0), assists (4.1), and rebounds (8.2).

The heart of the matter

The Thunder have performed poorly in back-to-back seasons, although the franchise is still hopeful that the pairing of Westbrook and George can deliver success. Ultimately, OKC fans can expect at least one more season of the partnership, although if the Thunder once again underperform during the 19/20 season -- both Westbrook and George could exit the franchise.

What's next?

The Thunder hold the 21st pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and the franchise also needs to address the futures of Nerlens Noel, Raymond Felton, and Markieff Morris.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Paul George NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
3 Jersey Numbers That The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder; Westbrook makes history; Lillard impresses; McCollum disappoints again
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: Ranking Oklahoma City's most impressive players of the 18/19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Terrance Ferguson could exit the OKC Thunder this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 8th: Oklahoma City Thunder duo undergo surgery, Klay Thompson wants out of Golden State and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us