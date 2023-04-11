NBA Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Trae Young if Atlanta Hawks decides to trade him after 2023 season

Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl of Trae Young possibly being put on the trade block this summer. In a recent story about the Atlanta Hawks, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor cited that the front office has been given the okay to pursue trade packages for the All-Star guard.

"With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young."

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA theringer.com/nba/2023/4/10/… There’s a lot at stake for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, starting this week in the play-in tournament. New on @ringer There’s a lot at stake for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, starting this week in the play-in tournament. New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/10/…

What happens with Young this summer will likely depend on how things unfold for the Hawks in the postseason. Right now, they are getting ready to face off against the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

With the offseason still ways away, here are three teams that could be in the mix for young if he becomes available.

3 possible landing spots for Trae Young if he is put on trading block:

1) New York Knicks

Kicking off the list is none other than the New York Knicks. After finishing with a top-five spot in the Eastern Conference, they will surely be exploring any and all avenues to get better this offseason.

The Knicks are always hunting stars, and Trae Young has become a familiar face at Madison Square Garden. While there might be some issues defensively, him and Jalen Brunson would be a top backcourt pairing in the NBA.

New York is also a team that has the capital to get a deal like this done. Their roster is littered with talent and has sizeable contracts to make a trade work from a financial standpoint.

2) Utah Jazz

Another team that is patiently waiting for star talent to become available is the Utah Jazz. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason, they have a massive amount of draft capital at their disposal.

The Jazz missed the playoffs this season, but aren't far off from being competitive. Bringing in someone like Trae Young could help ignite this new phase of the franchise. His ability to score and playmake could also make life easier for breakout star Lauri Markkanen.

Along with draft picks, Utah also has a batch of veterans on good contracts that could help Atlanta stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference moving forward.

3) Miami Heat

The final team that could inquire about Trae Young this summer is the Miami Heat. With Jimmy Butler in his mid 30s, the team is trying to maximize the peak years that he has left.

Miami has always been a team that prides itself on defense, which could help hide Young's weakness on that end of the floor. Also, they could use Kyle Lowry's or Duncan Robinson's contracts to get a deal done.

The Heat have talent on their roster, but they lack consistency at the point guard position. Bringing in Young could solidify their backcourt and help them get back to the top of the Eastern Conference.

