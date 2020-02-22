NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors will be the front-runners for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he leaves Milwaukee

Raptors are the best option for Giannis if he decides to leave.

There is a very high chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo will re-sign with the Bucks when he hits free agency next year. The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA this season with a record of 47-8. They are currently standing tall at the top of the Eastern Conference rankings. There is no reason for Giannis to leave the Bucks, but in a recent interview with Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Pulse, he talked about his wish of uniting with his brothers in the future.

So, however small it may be, there exists a possibility that he may choose a big franchise. We saw Anthony Davis do it with the New Orleans Pelicans, and LeBron James do the same with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their union in LA is very likely to bring the Lakers a championship.

According to Heavy.com, many executives around the NBA believe that if Giannis leaves the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Toronto Raptors have the best chance of getting him.

This is what the report says:

“I don’t think he leaves the Bucks,” one league executive said. “But if he does, Toronto has to be the front-runner. Staying in Milwaukee, that’s No. 1. But if he can stand the cold, Toronto is the perfect situation for him, the next best thing.”

If Giannis decides to part ways with the Bucks, he will see an abundance of offers on his table, but the Raptors are the best match. As per the report, the Raptors will have the required cap space to pursue Giannis, producing a deadly combination of him and Pascal Siakam. Furthermore, they have Masai Ujiri as the general manager, who has excellent relations with the 'Greek Freak', having helped Giannis and his family emigrate from Nigeria to Greece.