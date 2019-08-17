NBA Rumours: 3 veteran Free Agents the Los Angeles Lakers could still sign

JR Smith has not found a new team after being released from the Cavaliers

Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were extremely aggressive in their recruitment drive. Despite adding LeBron James last summer, the Lakers were once again coming off a season where they failed to qualify for the postseason and moved quickly to sign a second superstar in Anthony Davis.

The organisation also attempted to pull off a remarkable move for Kawhi Leonard and while the Finals MVP eventually opted to sign with crosstown rival Clippers, the Lakers quickly recovered by signing DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green, while bringing back Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee.

However despite an influx of new additions, the Lakers are believed to be open to further additions and a veteran star could be signed to a minimum deal. So, as we creep closer towards the 19/20 season, here are three veterans the Lakers could still recruit:

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala was impressive as Golden State reached the NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala turned 35 earlier this year, and following a series of impressive performances during the NBA Finals, the veteran was expected to see out his career with the Golden State Warriors. However, Iguodala was traded away as part of the Warriors' surprise deal to acquire D'Angelo Russell and very few believe he will see out the season on a rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies team.

While Memphis are currently hesitant to trade, Iguodala is believed to be pushing for a move and a buyout remains a strong possibility. The Houston Rockets have been earmarked as a potential destination, although multiple reports suggest the Lakers are atop the veteran's wishlist.

On the court, Iguodala would add experience and valuable points from the bench and a deal makes plenty of sense for a Los Angeles team aiming to win their first championship for more than a decade.

