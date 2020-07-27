NBA Scrimmage Today: LeBron, Kawhi in action; Eric Bledsoe doubtful for the Milwaukee Bucks

The final NBA scrimmages before the restart of the season are finally here. After two games each, the teams head into their final scrimmages hoping to get into rhythm and try out their new offensive routines.

Today, top teams like the LA Lakers, the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are all in action.

LA Lakers and LA Clippers in action in NBA scrimmages today

The LA Lakers have won and lost one game in the NBA scrimmages so far. They take on the Washington Wizards at 3 PM E.T. today in a favorable match-up. This is a great opportunity for LeBron James, who struggled in the previous scrimmage, to find his rhythm again. Anthony Davis, who had to leave the game after getting poked in the eye, is also expected to play.

Role players such as J.R. Smith, Alex Caruso and Dion Waiters have done well for the Lakers but their team chemistry will be tested in the first game against the LA Clippers. Coach Frank Vogel will definitely have plans to execute in this final scrimmage before the season restarts.

LA Clippers in action in Saturday's NBA scrimmage

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have won both their scrimmages and now take on the Sacramento Kings at 4 PM E.T. The Clippers have had a tough time without some of their role players like Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell. The bench production has still been excellent, with JaMychal Green leading the way.

The Clippers need their superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to step up ahead of the marquee Lakers vs Clippers clash. The Clippers are expected to win this game but the purpose of this game would be for coach Doc Rivers to work out any problems in the team's offense and defense.

Milwaukee Bucks will take on the young and energetic Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Of all the teams, the Bucks have looked most dangerous in the NBA scrimmages so far. They have dominated every aspect of the game, with all players performing at their best.

The Bucks are obvious favorites in their match-up against the Pelicans, who will not have Zion Williamson. Williamson is currently quarantined after returning to the NBA bubble but will be available for the first game of the season restart.

Bucks fans would hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play the entire game and not sit out the second half like the previous NBA scrimmage. Eric Bledsoe is doubtful to play today despite participating in practice. The Bucks are being very careful with their point guard's health. The Bucks take in the Pelicans in today's NBA scrimmage at 8 PM.

Other games today.....

The Denver Nuggets take on the Orlando Magic today at 7 PM E.T. After suffering a stunning defeat at the hands of the Pelicans, the Nuggets will be hoping to bounce back with their 'tall ball' lineup. The Magic would like to end the scrimmages on a winning note before heading into the season. The Nuggets, with their star power in Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol, are favorites in this match-up.

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Utah Jazz at 5:30 PM E.T. today. The Nets will not be playing Jamal Crawford as he prepares for the season. The Jazz bounced back from their defeat against the Suns to beat the Miami Heat, led by Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert. All eyes are on Donovan Mitchell to step up in the final NBA scrimmage for the Jazz.

