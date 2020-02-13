NBA: Should the Los Angeles Lakers sign Jamal Crawford?

With the Los Angeles Clippers adding Marcus Morris to their side, the Los Angeles Lakers might be feeling a little bit of heat.

As far as this season is concerned, all has been going hunky-dory for the Lakers. They sit at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 40-12. However, with the competitor teams filling the holes in their roster, the Lakers won't mind any advancements in their unit.

The trade deadline has already passed by, and the Lakers have kept quiet. However, the buyout and free agents are still available. A few of the names available currently for buying are Tyler Johnson, Jamal Crawford, and Dion Waiters. Out of these names, some of the fans have been wanting the Lakers to pick the 39-year-old veteran, Jamal Crawford.

If someone has forgotten his name, let me remind you of Jamal Crawford- the Phoenix Suns' man who dropped 51 points in a single game last season against the Dallas Mavericks.

So, the question here is- should the Lakers trade for him? The answer is a straight NO!

To analyze this trade, we need to understand the requirement of the Lakers. The Lakers want a player who can lead the second unit and reduce the load of Lebron James' shoulders. They want somebody who can defend his guts out and is a considerable three-point shooter.

If we fit Crawford in this requirement, there is no way he even comes close.

Crawford averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and shot 33.2% from beyond the arc in the last season with the Suns. His stats certainly takes him out of the Lakers' considerations. Moreover, his age further puts up his defensive abilities to question.

He is not somebody who would add value to the Lakers squad with his numbers. He can surely add some experience to the side, but they already have legends like LeBron James on the team for that. So, Jamal to the Lakers does not make sense in any way for the Lakers.