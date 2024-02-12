NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Malik Monk (Week 16)

Malik Monk continues to play at an elite level, as the Sacramento Kings battle for a Top-5 seed finish in the NBA Western Conference. The Kings are seventh with a 30-22 record, with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans just half a game ahead at 31-22.

Malik Monk remains a frontrunner to claim the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Tim Hardaway Jr. also in the race. Let's take a look:

Top 5 candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) 2024 ft. Malik Monk (Week 16)

#5 - Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz - Jordan Clarkson

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 43

Last week: 12.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.7 apg

Season: 17.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.8 apg

The star guard of the Utah Jazz has been consistent all season long and is among the candidates for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Still, the Jazz have their ups and downs and are 11th with a 26-27 record.

#4 - Norman Powell

Norman Powell - Los Angeles Clippers

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 51

Last week: 12.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.3 apg

Season: 13.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 apg

Norman Powell is coming off the bench for the LA Clippers, who are second in the West with a 35-16 record. Powell has emerged as a frontrunner for the award, thanks to his consistent play.

#3 - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. - Dallas Mavericks

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 50

Last week: 10.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 apg

Season: 17.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg

Tim Hardaway Jr. has gone to the bench with the return of megastar Kyrie Irving to the lineup, but his performance remains crucial for the Dallas Mavericks' success. The Mavs have won four in a row and are just a game away from the fifth place in the West (30-23).

#2 - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Atlanta Hawks

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 51

Last week: 12.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg

Season: 16.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.7 apg

Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks hold the final play-in spot in the East (24-29), with the Serbian sharpshooter making the difference for his team coming off the bench (36.7 percent from beyond the arc).

#1 - Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings - Malik Monk

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 51

Last week: 22.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg

Season: 15.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.3 apg

The Sacramento Kings are part of a four-team race in the West (Kings, Suns, Mavs, Pelicans) that fight for the fifth spot. These four teams are separated by just one win.

Malik Monk, meanwhile, has been playing consistently off the bench and the Kings view him as a key part of their effort to finish within the Top-6 and directly qualify for the NBA playoffs.

