NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love and more: March 18th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA regular season is coming to an end in less than a month. The race for spots in the playoffs, as well as the play-in tournament, is heating up. The Phoenix Suns look like they have locked up the top seed in the West, while the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are battling for second.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference has no clear cut favorites with just 4.5 games separating the top spot down to number five. But the same can't be said for the race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Let's take a look at this week's power rankings and see if someone was able to topple Tyler Herro from the top spot.

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 28; Games lost - 32

Last Week: PPG - 13.7, APG - 1.3, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 13.9, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.6

Last Week: FG% - 78.9%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 84.6%

Overall: FG% - 64.2%, 3P% - 23.5%, FT% - 71.6%

Montrezl Harrell remains at number five in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. Harrell was a big factor for the Charlotte Hornets last week, averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three games. All of those games were wins.

The best part of Harrell's production for the Hornets is his efficient shooting. The former Sixth Man of the Year shot a whopping 78.9% from the field last week. If the Hornets want to secure a place in the play-in tournament, Harrell has to continue playing at this level.

#4 Kevin Love

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 33; Games lost - 27

Last Week: PPG - 11.0, APG - 1.3, RPG - 8.8

Overall: PPG - 13.7, APG - 2.1, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 45.7%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 42.1%, 3P% - 38.8%, FT% - 85.3%

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers moves down to the fourth spot in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. Love didn't have a bad week for the Cavaliers, but he only averaged 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three games.

The Cavaliers have been struggling since the All-Star break, especially with injuries. Love is the veteran leader of this young Cleveland team, but he also has to step up his game when they need it the most. It's the final stretch of the season and the Cavaliers should aim to finish in at least a top four spot.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Love and Ty Lue share a moment in Lue's return to Cleveland Kevin Love and Ty Lue share a moment in Lue's return to Cleveland ❤️ https://t.co/PTC2dXc8zd

#3 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 66; Games won - 41 Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 24.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 16.0, APG - 2.2, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 53.7%, 3P% - 35.3%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.7%, 3P% - 31.5%, FT% - 85.0%

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson moves up one spot to number three in this week's power rankings. Clarkson had a great week last week, averaging 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Clarkson also had the best game of his life, putting up a career-high 45 points in the 134-125 win over the Sacramento Kings last Saturday. He's been hitting his stride for the most important part of the season as the Utah Jazz look to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

NBA @NBA



45 PTS 15/21 FGM

7 3PM



#TakeNote A career-high 45 PTS for Jordan Clarkson!45 PTS 15/21 FGM7 3PM A career-high 45 PTS for Jordan Clarkson!🎵 45 PTS 15/21 FGM🎵 7 3PM#TakeNote https://t.co/ZRvcBg0vS5

#2 Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 31; Games lost - 33

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 0.3, RPG - 2.7

Overall: PPG - 15.8, APG - 1.2, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 45.5%, 3P% - 27.3%, FT% - 57.1%

Overall: FG% - 43.7%, 3P% - 34.4%, FT% - 66.5%

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets remains at number two in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. It is despite playing limited minutes in three games last week and averaging just 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Oubre has struggled since the All-Star break, but the Hornets are lucky they have another Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Montrezl Harrell. With less than a month left in the regular season, Oubre and the rest of Charlotte will have to continue the momentum if they want to qualify for the play-ins.

HawksMuse @HawksMuse Against the Hawks:



Miles Bridges: 28.7 PTS | 6.7 REB

LaMelo Ball: 17 PTS | 7.5 REB | 7.5 AST

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 16 PTS | 5 REB Against the Hawks:Miles Bridges: 28.7 PTS | 6.7 REBLaMelo Ball: 17 PTS | 7.5 REB | 7.5 ASTKelly Oubre Jr.: 16 PTS | 5 REB https://t.co/VqcjBu8eM4

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 37; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 27.0, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 21.0, APG - 3.8, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 49.0%, 3P% - 54.5, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 44.3%, 3P% - 39.3%, FT% - 86.7%

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat sits comfortably atop the NBA' Sixth Man of the Year power rankings this week once again. Herro had another monster week, averaging 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games. He also shot the ball well at 49.0% from the field and 54.5% from threes.

As the regular season comes to a close in less than a month, it's hard to see Herro falling off the number one spot. The Heat need all the wins they can get to secure the top spot and the third-year guard has been their most consistent player all season long.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyler Herro since All-Star break:



25.4 PPG

50.8 FG%

46.8 3P% on 7.2 attempts



6MOY locked up. Tyler Herro since All-Star break:25.4 PPG50.8 FG%46.8 3P% on 7.2 attempts6MOY locked up. https://t.co/7uBBmYMAnz

