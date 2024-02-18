NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024: Rules, format & judges explored

The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest doesn’t have the same level of hype that it had a decade ago. What once was the clash of the ring destroyers in the league, the superstar players have been largely absent from the contest.

The format of the competition is pretty simple. The contest is divided into two rounds, depending if it is a tie. A total of four players compete in two rounds.

All four players get two dunks each in the first round. The judges rate each dunk on a score ranging from 40-50. At the end of the first round, the two dunkers with the highest combined scores move to the final round.

In the final round, both players attempt two dunks. After the completion by each player, the player with the most points, including the first round, is crowned the winner of the competition.

If the score is tied after the second round, there will be one more round. However, if the extra round is also tied, then the judges have the power to declare the winner.

The total points on the dunk are calculated by taking the average of the points awarded by all five judges.

Judges for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024

The Slam Dunk Contest has five judges: Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones, Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond and Darnell Hillman.

Wilkins is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion in 1985 and 1990 and a 9-time NBA All-Star. Jones was the 2004 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Payton was one of the greatest defensive players in the NBA. He is an NBA champion (2006) and a 9-time NBA All-Star.

Richmond played in six NBA All-Star games and was the 2002 NBA champion. Hillman was the winner of the Slam Dunk Contest in 1977.

Players participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024

Jaylen Brown is the much-needed superstar presence in the contest. The Boston Celtics player has previously rejected the invitation to participate in the contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the rookie from the Miami Heat, is a big Blake Griffin fan. He said that he had tried Griffin’s legendary over-the-car dunk. He was part of the dunking contest in high school when he beat KJ Martin.

Mac McClung is not just the defending champion of the contest but also has a legitimate chance to win back-to-back, tying Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016. He is the only player competing in the contest who isn’t playing in the NBA. He is a G League player.

Jacob Toppin is the younger brother of the 2022 Slam Dunk winner Obi Toppin. Toppin is a rookie with the New York Knicks.

The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, February 17, at 08:00 p.m. ET. It will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis and will be televised on TNT.