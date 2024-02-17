"Imma win it too": Inspired by brother Obi's legacy, Jacob Toppin aims for dunk contest glory at NBA All-Star 2024

New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin is one of the four players to take part in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

In a recent video by NBA on Instagram, the participants talked about the highlight of their participation in the contest. The defending champion and Osceola Magic’s Mac McClung said he would wear his high school jersey at some point in the contest.

Miami Heat’s rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. recalled Blake Griffin jumping over a car and said that he tried it.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been selected as an All-Star this season and has previously participated in the Three-Point Contest. Alluding to his previous participation in both, Brown said,

“Of course, I am gonna do the dunk contest.”

Alluding to his brother Obi Toppin winning the slam dunk contest in 2022, Jacob Toppin said that since his brother won the contest previously, he was also going to win it this season.

"We are participating in the Slam Dunk Contest. of course my brother won it, so imma win it too!"

Obi, who was standing a few feet away from Jacob, noticed and remarked,

"What he saying? He talking smack?"

Jacob Toppin signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks in October 2023. He hasn’t been active on the Knicks' playing roster, getting only a few minutes on the floor.

Toppin debuted for the Knicks against the Milwaukee Bucks in December last year. Obi plays for the Indiana Pacers after he was traded from the Knicks.

Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? All about Knicks player and Pacers star

Yes, Pacers’ star Obi Toppin and Knicks’ player Jacob Toppin are related. Jacob is Obi Toppin's younger brother.

Obi played three seasons with the Knicks and was later traded to the Pacers, where he is playing his fourth season. Obi was selected 8th by the Knicks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jacob, on the other hand, is a rookie player for the Knicks. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, later in July, he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Knicks. In October, the team converted his deal into a two-way contract. He has played four games for the Knicks this season, including one against his brother’s Pacers.

Both Jacob and Obi are New York natives and were born in Brooklyn. While Obi was born in March 1998, Jacob was born two years later in May 2000.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.7 ppg on 56.8% shooting from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.