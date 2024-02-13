2024 NBA Draft: Examining whether Bronny James could get a top-25 spot

It's still unclear what Bronny James will do in the 2024 NBA Draft this summer. LeBron James' eldest son continues to play for USC in NCAA after missing the first months of the season due to a cardiac arrest suffered in the summer. Even though he has announced his decision to declare for the Draft, he might not be among the top picks.

NBA Draft experts have mixed thoughts on where Bronny James could land. He was projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick earlier in the season, which means that making it to the Top-25 would be a realistic scenario.

As the season proceeds, though, reports have emerged on LeBron's son either going undrafted or being a second-round draft pick. Bronny is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on just 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 15 of his team's 24 games, with the Trojans with a 9-15 record.

It appears that Bronny's numbers and USC's struggling season have trimmed his chances of becoming a top-pick selection. However, the fact that LeBron James has made it clear that he would join the team that would draft his son could boost teams' interest to land Bronny in the NBA Draft.

NBA insider explains how the LA Lakers could land Bronny James

The LA Lakers have emerged as an odds-on favorite to land Bronny James in the Draft.

The reason is that this move would let them keep LeBron James on the roster. The all-time scoring leader has a player option for the 2024-25 season, worth $51 million, and could opt out of it to join the team that would draft his son.

Recently, NBA Insider and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks explained how the LA Lakers could make their move during the NBA Draft in June and land LeBron's son.

"Now, what would be interesting here. … what happens when we get into the 20s. … of course, we’re going to be focused on what happens with that Laker first," Bobby Marks said on NBA Today, via Sports Illustrated.

"Remember, New Orleans has the Lakers’ first but can defer to 2025 here. So if that pick is at 23 or 24 and the Lakers had that, would they take Bronny James to pair up with his dad?"

Other teams to focus on are LeBron James' former squads, the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the New York Knicks.

There are several weeks left until the NBA Draft conversation intensifies, so things can change for Bronny James, especially if he elevates his game and improves his numbers, helping USC turn things around. LeBron's son turns 20 in October.

