NBA star Zion Williamson unveils Jordan brand debut signature sneaker, the “Zion 1”

Ahead of the official launch of Zion Williamson’s debut signature sneaker with the Jordan brand, the NBA star unveiled his first sneaker earlier today. Zion Williamson is Jordan brand’s first Gen-Z signature athlete, and signed with the company back in July 2019.

The Jordan Z code signature sneaker was announced earlier this month, with the first official selection of images coming out today ahead of the April 23rd launch. A total of 4 variants of the Zion 1 sneaker will be released, with the black and white “Gen Zion” variant to be released first.

The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, @zionwilliamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1. pic.twitter.com/M1MMLPeRsZ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 20, 2021

The Zion 1 will be officially launched on 23rd April, 2021. The black and white Gen Zion version will be followed in installments by a purple/blue “ZNA” version, along with a multi-colored “Noah” version. Finally, a pink “Marion” version of the Zion 1 will also be released towards the end of May. The “Marion” Zion 1 is inspired by Zion Williamson’s home in South Carolina.

Zion Williamson @Jumpman23 Zion 1 official images and release info -> https://t.co/6dIuDy66h2 pic.twitter.com/W9DGNj9KFS — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) April 20, 2021

Speaking about the “black and white” colorway version of the sneakers that have been released in limited quantities earlier today, the New Orleans Pelicans star said the following:

“The white and black colorway is important to me. Growing up I was taught that your home base is your foundation. Whether it’s your family or your brothers, you need a solid base to start from, and that’s what the black and white colorway represents for me.”

The Gen Zion version will be released on the 23rd of April, followed by the release of the “ZNA” on 5th May. The “Noah” version will be released on 19th May, followed by the release of the “Marion” on 25th May, 2021.

The Jordan Bran revealed that they have been working on the Zion Williamson’s signature sneakers since 2019, and made sure the sneakers are performance driven and represent personal traits of the NBA stars. Jordan Sport senior footwear designer Vianney de Montgolfier released the following statement:

“We knew that one of Zion’s main inspirations for the look of the shoe was superhero armor. But when we thought about an icon or symbol that could clearly draw out the shoe’s benefits, the ‘Z’ made perfect sense to us. It’s the letter for speed, it has the base for power, and it’s maybe the most distinguishable letter in the alphabet. There’s nothing else like it.”