NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors, Game 1

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 20 // 13 Apr 2019, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic

Match Preview

After topping the Eastern Conference standings last year, the Toronto Raptors enter this year's playoffs as the second seed. However, the Raptors enter the postseason with more confidence than ever before -- and they are hoping that Kawhi Leonard can finally lead them to the NBA Finals.

Toronto is also boosted by a talented supporting cast that includes Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam -- and there is no doubting that this may be Toronto's best ever chance to advance from the East.

Meanwhile, for long stretches this season, the Orlando Magic looked set to miss out on the postseason for a seventh consecutive year, however, a late-season surge resulted in the Magic qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since Dwight Howard left the franchise.

Nikola Vucevic has transformed into a genuine All-Star, while both Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier have proved to be reliable contributors. Terrance Ross has also connected with 217 three-pointers from the bench, and the Magic enter the series as the Eastern Conferences most in-form team.

Team News

Patrick McCaw is expected to miss at least the first three games of the series with a thumb injury. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and has since been ruled out indefinitely.

Despite Orlando's postseason participation, Markelle Fultz remains out, while Mo Bamba is also out with a left tibia fracture.

Predicted Toronto Raptors starting lineup:

Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F), Marc Gasol (C), Kyle Lowry (G), Danny Green (G)

Predicted Orlando Magic starting lineup:

Aaron Gordon (F), Jonathan Isaac (F), Nikola Vucevic (C), D.J. Augustin (G), Evan Fournier (G)

Match prediction

Toronto enters tonight's game as the favorite, however, Orlando's offense will provide the Raptor's with a rigid test.

Nevertheless, Toronto has lost just nine games on their home court this season, and if Kawhi Leonard has a strong game -- it is difficult to see anything but a Raptors win.

Advertisement