×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    14 Mar 2019, 12:14 IST

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

Sacramento Kings (33-33) vs Boston Celtics (41-27), TD Garden

The Boston Celtics host the Sacramento Kings at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are coming off a blowout loss against the LA Clippers, while the Kings too lost their previous encounter, to the Wizards on Monday.

Let us evaluate the status of both the teams ahead of the clash.

The Sacramento Kings perspective

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

The Kings have shown guts this season but currently find themselves in some trouble as they have won just 3 out of their last ten games.

The Kings were unable to stop Bradley Beal in the last game and lost to the Wizards 121-115. De’Aaron Fox was the leading scorer with 23 points and eight dimes. He was supported by Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica, who scored 15 points apiece. Seven players were in double figures which shows the depth in the lineup.

The Kings will be looking to upset the Celtics tonight on the road.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

 The Boston Celtics perspective

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Advertisement

The Celtics are one of the most unpredictable teams currently. They were on a three-game winning streak before they lost to the Clippers in the previous game.

Terry Rozier led the Celtics in the last game, putting up 26 points off the bench. Jayson Tatum was out due to a shoulder injury, and Jaylen Brown got to start in his place. Brown finished with 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Celtics are back home though and will be eager to bounce back when they host the Kings.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris Sr., Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

How things might unfold

The Celtics are a team with high-quality players who can single-handedly turn around the dynamics of a game. Kyrie Irving has been quiet for some time, and we can expect him to go out all guns blazing tonight.

However, this Kings side are not a team to be slept on. They have a young talented core with great depth in the lineup. I predict an upset tonight.

Prediction: Sacramento Kings to beat Boston Celtics

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Sacramento Kings Kyrie Irving De'Aaron Fox
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics V Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Line-ups and Match Prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting Five of the Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us