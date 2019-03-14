NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 27 // 14 Mar 2019, 12:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

Sacramento Kings (33-33) vs Boston Celtics (41-27), TD Garden

The Boston Celtics host the Sacramento Kings at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are coming off a blowout loss against the LA Clippers, while the Kings too lost their previous encounter, to the Wizards on Monday.

Let us evaluate the status of both the teams ahead of the clash.

The Sacramento Kings perspective

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

The Kings have shown guts this season but currently find themselves in some trouble as they have won just 3 out of their last ten games.

The Kings were unable to stop Bradley Beal in the last game and lost to the Wizards 121-115. De’Aaron Fox was the leading scorer with 23 points and eight dimes. He was supported by Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica, who scored 15 points apiece. Seven players were in double figures which shows the depth in the lineup.

The Kings will be looking to upset the Celtics tonight on the road.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Boston Celtics perspective

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

Advertisement

The Celtics are one of the most unpredictable teams currently. They were on a three-game winning streak before they lost to the Clippers in the previous game.

Terry Rozier led the Celtics in the last game, putting up 26 points off the bench. Jayson Tatum was out due to a shoulder injury, and Jaylen Brown got to start in his place. Brown finished with 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Celtics are back home though and will be eager to bounce back when they host the Kings.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris Sr., Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

How things might unfold

The Celtics are a team with high-quality players who can single-handedly turn around the dynamics of a game. Kyrie Irving has been quiet for some time, and we can expect him to go out all guns blazing tonight.

However, this Kings side are not a team to be slept on. They have a young talented core with great depth in the lineup. I predict an upset tonight.

Prediction: Sacramento Kings to beat Boston Celtics

Advertisement