NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will tonight take on the Brooklyn Nets

Match Preview

Toronto and Brooklyn will tonight face off for a final time this season with plenty on the line for both teams. While Toronto's postseason participation has long been secured, they enter the game with the hope that they can still overhaul the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Nets enter April struggling for form having lost three of their last four, and the team now face a major battle against Detroit, Miami and Orlando in order to secure one of the East's final three playoff spots.

Team news

Toronto enters tonight's game without Patrick McCaw, as the shooting guard is expected to miss much of April due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby has been ruled out with a concussion, although Danny Green is expected to play despite sustaining a thumb injury during the team's latest victory against the Magic.

As for the Nets, they have largely avoided injuries throughout 2019 and Kenny Atkinson will once again have a near-fit roster to choose from. Having missed their last eight games, Allen Crabbe (knee) remains their only doubt heading into this game, but the 26-year-old could return later this week.

Predicted Toronto Raptors starting lineup:

Pascal Siakam (F), Kawhi Leonard (F), Marc Gasol (C), Danny Green (G), Kyle Lowry (G)

Predicted Brooklyn Nets starting lineup:

DeMarre Carroll (F), Rodions Kurucs (F), Jarrett Allen (C), Joe Harris (G), D'Angelo Russell (G)

Match prediction

Tonight's match looks destined to be a close matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals. The Nets have been strong (22-17) on their home court all season long, while Toronto has been among the NBA's best road teams (24-14).

The outcome of the game will be heavily influenced by the individual performances of D'Angelo Russell and Kawhi Leonard, however, the Nets' urgency and need to win should provide them with a slight edge against the Raptors.

