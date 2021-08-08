NBA Summer League 2021: Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview | August 9th, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league clash set to take place on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets had a heartbreaking exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as they lost a pivotal Game 7 at the Barclays Center to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz inflicted a 4-1 loss upon the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9th, 2021, 5:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 2:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Forward Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry will be looking to make an impression in the summer league as he looks to retain their spot on the Brooklyn Nets roster. Quinndary Weatherspoon is likely to start at one of the guard spots, along with former Detroit Pistons man Brandon Knight.

The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly made selections with all their picks, acquiring rookies Kessler Edwards, Marcus Zegarowski, Raiquan Gray, Cam Thomas, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Cam Thomas is projected to be a brilliant shooter, while Sharpe is known to be a superb rebounder of the ball.

Key Player - Brandon Knight

Brandon Knight has spent 8 seasons in the NBA and has had a journey-man-like career. Knight is looking to make an impression on summer league coach Jordan Ott and, by extension, head coach Steve Nash.

Brandon Knight à la relance en Summer League https://t.co/UGUUQsqVet pic.twitter.com/beaR17irne — Basket USA (@basketusa) August 8, 2021

Knight averaged 19 points and 5 assists for the Phoenix Suns in his best season in the NBA and could prove to be a vital addition to the Brooklyn Nets squad at the shooting guard spot. Knight is one of the more experienced players on the Nets summer league team, and fans can expect him to dominate the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets predicted lineup

G - Quinndary Weatherspoon, G - Brandon Knight, F - Cam Thomas, F - Alize Johnson, C - Chris Silva

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Five

The Memphis Grizzlies will feature promising sophomores Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman, and Killian Tillie. Sean McDermott, Sam Merrill and Ziaire Williams are expected to have a solid Summer League and these six players are expected to get the majority of the minutes.

Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajaković will serve as head coach of the summer league team in Las Vegas. The Memphis Grizzlies front office prides itself on its scouting, and the upcoming summer league will be a test of how good their drafting has been in the last few seasons.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane impressed in the limited time he got with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, tallying 9 points and 3 rebounds per game. He shot 43% from deep, making him a perfect fit alongside playmaker Ja Morant in the backcourt.

The @memgrizz today announced their 17-player roster for MGM Resorts @NBASummerLeague 2021 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rJ0HBn26Lf — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 7, 2021

In all likelihood, Bane is going to end up as the Memphis Grizzlies' top scorer in the summer league. He is also known for his defense, and will be the Grizzlies' trump card going into the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

G - Sam Merrill, G - Sean McDermott, F - Desmond Bane, F - Ziaire Williams, C - Xavier Tillman

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have a strong core of young NBA players, and they are expected to have a strong tournament. The center partnership of Xavier Tillman and Killian Tillie is likely to dominate the boards on either end, and the Nets will find it difficult to deal with Desmond Bane's shooting prowess.

Memphis should be able to make short work of the relatively weaker Brooklyn Nets roster.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee