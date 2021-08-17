NBA Summer League 2021: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - August 17th, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will lock horns for their fifth and final game of the 2021 NBA Summer League on Tuesday. Both teams have recorded three wins and a loss so far.

The Nets head into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins. They beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 in their previous outing.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off an 80-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Toronto Raptors are currently ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in the standings and are ranked sixth due to a better point differential at +5.3. The Nets are ranked seventh with a +1.5 point differential.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, 5:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 3:00 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a defeat in their first game of the 2021 NBA Summer League. However, they bounced back after the loss, securing three wins in a row.

The Nets displayed tremendous grit to win their last match against the Spurs. They were down by 16 points at one stage but bounced back brilliantly to outscore their opponents in each of the last three quarters of that match.

The Brooklyn Nets were fantastic from the free-throw line, converting 25 of their 26 attempts from the charity stripe.

Rookie Cam Thomas continued his brilliant run with an impressive 36-point game. He also had two steals and a block to his name. Apart from him, four players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort for the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas

The fact that Cam Thomas was selected #27th overall seems very unreal considering the kind of performances he has put together so far. The 19-year-old is averaging a team-high 27 points per game, which is far more than the second-best scorer, Alize Johnson, who is averaging 11.7 points.

Thomas' offensive prowess and confidence are phenomenal considering his young age. He will once again be key to helping the Brooklyn Nets win and finish their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign on a high note.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Knight | G - Cam Thomas | F - Kessler Edwards | F - Alize Johnson | C - Day'Ron Sharpe.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors brass will be happy with the way their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign has been so far. Their rookies and returning players have all performed at an exceptional level, giving them a lot to look forward to for the next season.

The Toronto Raptors were involved in a close contest against the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing. They went into half-time trailing their opponents by nine points but bounced back brilliantly down the stretch.

The Raptors outscored the Hornets 29-15 in the last quarter, successfully overturning a 13-point deficit and winning the game by a one-point margin.

Rookie Scottie Barnes was in sublime form, scoring 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to go with two blocks and a steal. He shot 10 of 18 from the floor.

The Toronto Raptors have been solid defensively throughout the campaign, and that will be the key to beating the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes developed well as a two-way player in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He came in with a reputation for being an elite defender. However, he quickly changed that perception with his respectable display at the other end of the floor. The 20-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two blocks per game.

The Brooklyn Nets have a strong offensive unit led by Cam Thomas. This makes it important for Scottie Barnes to continue being a dominant force on both ends of the floor to give the Toronto Raptors a healthy chance of winning on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Malachi Flynn | G - Dalano Banton | F - Ish Wainright | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa.

Nets vs Raptors Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have multiple contributors on their team compared to the Brooklyn Nets, which could give them an advantage in this tie. This makes them the favorites to win the game by a slender margin.

However, the Nets have been dominant offensively. If they do manage to capitalize on a great start, the Raptors could face problems in winning the matchup.

Where to watch the Nets vs Raptors game

The 2021 NBA Summer League game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will be televised nationally on NBA TV and locally on TSN2. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

