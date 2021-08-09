NBA Summer League 2021: Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Sacramento Kings in NBA Summer League 2021 action in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. It will be the debut game for the Kings in the tournament while the Hornets are playing their second consecutive match.

The Charlotte Hornets lost 93-86 to the Portland Trail Blazers in their opener on Sunday. Hornets rookie James Bouknight (19 points) and summer league signee LiAngelo Ball (16 points) led the charge, with the latter knocking down 5-of-8 three-pointers in the losing cause. Kai Jones had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are coming off a 84-74 loss to the LA Lakers in the California Classic finale. No. 9 overall pick Davion Mitchell struggled from the floor, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, even though his defense remained strong. They were led by the incoming third-year forward Louis King, who had 19 points.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9th, 6:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 10th, 3:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LiAngelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai prior to the match.

In about 24 hours, the Charlotte Hornets will have to take to court again after Sunday’s debacle. The 22 turnovers they allowed cost them dearly as it resulted in 31 points for the Kings, which killed the Hornets' chances of making a run at the end.

Additionally, the Charlotte Hornets also shot the ball poorly from 3-point range, making just 8-of-27 from behind the arc. These are two areas of emphasis for the Hornets heading into their matchup with the Kings on Monday.

Key Player - James Bouknight

James Bouknight showed flashes of his potential against the Blazers. The 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft took a while to heat up, but ultimately found his groove, making 7-of-14 shots from the field and 4-of-4 from the line. He also added four rebounds and two blocks to give Charlotte Hornets fans a preview of his talent.

He should be even more comfortable when he takes the floor against the Sacramento Kings.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Grant Riller l Shooting Guard - Scottie Lewis l Small Forward - James Bouknight l Power Forward - Kai Jones l Center - Nick Richards.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Davion Mitchell poses for photos during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Sacramento Kings are still looking to earn their first Summer League victory after two straight losses in the California Classic. They will have another opportunity in Las Vegas to get into the win column outright if they can outplay the Charlotte Hornets.

Aside from King, Emanuel Terry had a solid outing last time out with 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds against the Lakers. His inside game was nearly flawless, as he made 8-of-9 shots from the field and powered his way inside.

Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother in the Antetokounmpo family, will hope to play more than the seven-and-a-half minutes he played last time for the Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

Despite his struggles in his second game at the California Classic, Mitchell should be ready for the Sacramento Kings’ opener at the Las Vegas Summer League. He recorded 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, with three rebounds and three steals in his summer league debut game and made the Kings’ scouts look like geniuses.

After two games, the 6'2" guard has given Sacramento Kings fans hope that he could be one of the best rookies of the 2021-22 season. Expect Mitchell to be more aggressive and play smarter in his third summer league outing.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - D.J. Stewart l Shooting Guard - Jahmi’us Ramsey l Small Forward - Louis King l Power Forward - Emanuel Terry l Center - Robert Woodard II.

Hornets vs Kings Match Prediction

Bouknight, Jones and Ball could prove to be an outstanding core trio for the Charlotte Hornets. If they can take care of the basketball and develop some sort of chemistry, they will give their side the advantage over the Sacramento Kings.

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings' Jones and the Charlotte Hornets' Terry will be interesting to watch, and Mitchell should also cause a lot of trouble for the Hornets’ backcourt. But the franchise from Charlotte should be able to figure out a way to win during the course of the game.

Where to Watch Hornets vs Kings?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

