NBA Summer League 2021: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview | August 9th, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in their summer league opener on Monday.

Both teams made the 2021 NBA playoffs but had to face exits in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Dallas Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers, while the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shock exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9, 2021, 4:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

Tyrell Terry and Nate Hinton didn't get a chance to showcase their talent in the 2020 Summer League because it was canceled due to the pandemic, but they will now participate in the 2021 edition with some exciting rookies.

Another sophomore, Josh Green, might not be able to make it as he will need some recovery time following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Green won the bronze medal with the Boomers.

The head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' 2021 NBA Summer League team will be their assistant head coach Greg St. Jean.

Key Player - Tyrell Terry

Tyrell Terry gained some valuable NBA experience playing with the Dallas Mavericks in his rookie year, playing 11 games and averaging five minutes per game in the regular season.

Terry is a textbook point guard and will likely be entrusted with running the offense for the Dallas Mavericks' summer league team.

Terry also played in the G League bubble, tallying 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Memphis Hustle. Terry has been putting in the work this offseason and will be eager to impress Jason Kidd and break into the rotation.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrell Terry, G - Carlik Jones, F - Nate Hinton, F - Devontae Patterson, C- EJ Onu

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

The Philadelphia 76ers summer league roster will feature notable names like last year's standout rookie Tyrese Maxey, G League alumni Daishen Nix and promising guards Isaiah Joe and Rayjon Tucker.

Draft picks Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey will look to impress. Springer was picked in the first round with the 28th pick, while Bassey and Petrusev were added in the second.

Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams will take on head coach responsibilities for the summer league.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Despite being just 20 years old, Tyrese Maxey averaged 15 minutes per game last season, putting up eight points and two assists on 46% shooting from the field. Maxey, known for his scoring prowess, is a dark horse contender for summer league MVP.

The #Sixers rolled out a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey at the first day of summer league training camp. Filip Petrušev, who's traveling from overseas, is expected to be on hand for tomorrow's practice. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 4, 2021

Primarily a shooting guard, Maxey can also be deployed as a point guard to initiate the offense, and Brian Adams will be able to use him in a lot of different ways.

Safe to say, the Dallas Mavericks defense will have to be wary of his ball-handling and athleticism.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Jaden Springer, F - Isaiah Joe, F - Paul Reed, C- Charles Bassey

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers hold a slight advantage over the Dallas Mavericks due to their roster quality. Maxey has displayed an impressive level in the NBA, while Paul Reed was last season's G League MVP.

His Bluecoats teammate Rayjon Tucker is also expected to have a strong summer league, and the 76ers should be able to prevail over the Mavs due to their superior personnel.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

