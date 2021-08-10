NBA Summer League 2021: Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview | August 10th, 2021

Jalen Green will face off against Cade Cunningham when the Detroit Pistons lock horns with the Houston Rockets in an enticing Summer League game on Tuesday.

Both teams have stacked rosters and are expected to do well in the Summer League. The Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets had 2020/21 seasons to forget, but with two franchise cornerstones in Cunningham and Green, both teams will now look to climb the ladder in their respective conferences.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons Introduce First NBA Draft First Overall Pick Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons were given a mild shock when they found out that Cade Cunningham stands at 6'6, and not 6'8, which was the official measurement by his college team, Oklahoma State.

The 19-year-old will join second-round pick Luka Garza and, eventually, Balsa Koprivica in the Summer League.

Isaiah Livers and two-way player Chris Smith, along with second-year player Isaiah Stewart, have been ruled out with injuries, denying them an opportunity to exhibit their talent in Las Vegas.

Tyler Cook was recently waived by the Detroit Pistons but still received an opportunity to be on the Summer League squad.

Key Player: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham's combination of skill and size led to him being drafted number one overall this year.

The teenager lived up to the hype in the one-and-done season in the NCAA with Oklahoma State, registering 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averaged 1.6 steals per game on efficient shooting splits of 43.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point territory.

Cade Cunningham Summer League debut:



12 PTS

6 REB

2 AST

2 STL

2 BLK



5-17 FG

2-7 3P pic.twitter.com/4ZG0T6TWyK — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 9, 2021

Cunningham's athleticism helps him with rebounding and playing strong defense, and the Houston Rockets will have to neutralize his threat if they are to win Tuesday's game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes, G - Cade Cunningham, F - Saddiq Bey, F- Sekou Doumbouya, C - Luka Garza

Houston Rockets Preview

2021 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets won their first Summer League game with ease, securing an 84-76 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets' Summer League roster is headlined by their four first-round draft picks - Jalen Green (2nd), Josh Christopher (24th), Alperen Sengun (16th), and Usman Garuba (23rd). Kevin Porter Jr is a notable absentee, as fans were expecting to see a backcourt featuring him and Jalen Green in Las Vegas.

Undrafted players Jalen Tate and Matthew Hurt will also get an opportunity to make the 2021/22 Houston Rockets team.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green has been likened to Kobe Bryant and comes into the league under a massive weight of expectations. However, he showed a glimpse of what he can become when he played against the Cavaliers.

Jalen Green showed out tonight 👀



- 23 PTS

- 5 REB

- 9/18 FG

- 4/9 3PT pic.twitter.com/a7rtLFERCE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2021

Green scored 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and 4-of- 9 from the three-point line, adding five rebounds and two assists. More importantly, his game showed maturity way beyond his years, which is an extremely valuable trait.

Green has had a good start to the Summer League, and it won't come as a surprise if he is targeting the MVP crown.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G- Khyri Thomas, G - Josh Christopher, F - Jalen Green , F- KJ Martin, C - Alperen Sengun

Pistons vs Rockets Prediction

Fans will be treated to a showdown between the top two picks of the year, as both players look to lead their respective teams to a win.

The Pistons' starting five looks much better than the Rockets' side on paper, and they are the favorites to win the game on Tuesday.

The back court duo of Hayes and Cunningham is brilliant offensively, while the forward partnership of Bey and Doumbouya can play some stellar defense.

Where to watch Pistons vs Rockets

The Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets game will be televised on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

