NBA Summer League 2021: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2021

The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans for their fourth game in the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. The Warriors are 2-1 in the competition, coming off a win against the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 3-0 so far, with their sights aimed at the Summer League title. The two teams with the best record at the end of four games play in the championship finals and, at the moment, it looks like the Pelicans have a real shot at the championship.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 15th; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, August 16th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are just one of five teams with an unbeaten record in the 2021 NBA Summer League. They won their game against the Chicago Bulls by 17 points, Cleveland Cavaliers by 13 points, and OKC Thunder by 15 points. Their young squad is rolling over teams as they have beaten their opponents by an average margin of 15 points per game.

Kira Lewis Jr., Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall have been dominating and exchanging high scoring games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Naji Marshall dropped 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block, while Kira Lewis Jr. scored 22 points on 63% shooting.

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III with the New Orleans Pelicans [Source: Streaking the Lawn]

Trey Murphy III was the latest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans roster. He dropped 23 points on 60% shooting in his Summer League debut and has been their key player so far. Although he struggled offensively in the last game, he grabbed 7 boards and dished out as many dimes along with a steal and 2 blocks. He is their point guard and all eyes will be on him for this fourth and crucial game.

Trey Murphy had 26 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3PT), 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in his NBA Summer League debut for the Pelicans‼️pic.twitter.com/f2aAyLcqsm — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) August 9, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Kira Lewis Jr. | G - Didi Louzada | F - Naji Marshall | F - Trey Murphy III | C - Anzejs Pasecniks.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are using this Summer League competition as a way to get some reps in for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The two first-round draft picks have been a key focus for this franchise as they will soon share a court with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The two rookies have been lighting it up in the Summer League and giving hope to the Warriors fanbase that drafting two teenagers wasn't a bad idea after all.

The Golden State Warriors lost their opener against the Orlando Magic in an overtime thriller by just 2 points and then won their next two games. Moody and Kuminga are exchanging team-high scores with Gary Payton II contributing as well. Payton II signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors last season and might appear for them again in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Key Player - Moses Moody

Moses Moody with the Golden State Warriors

Although Jonathan Kuminga was picked higher than Moses Moody by the Golden State Warriors, the latter's play in the 2021 NBA Summer League has been eye-opening. Many are now shocked that Moody fell to 14th in the draft as his game translates to "NBA-ready" according to many analysts and players. He dropped 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in their last win against OKC Thunder in just 23 minutes.

Moses Moody has 13 PTS in 13 MINS on perfect shooting (5/5 FG, 3/3 3PT) #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Qetmg2kcDE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 13, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Payton II | G - Moses Moody | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Justinian Jessup | C - Selom Mawugbe

Warriors vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are easy favorites to win this game. They have blown over all three teams they have played by double-digits and are fighting for a spot in the championship finals. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are out of the title contention and are just focused on getting some reps in for their rookies. But don't be surprised if Kuminga, Moody and Payton II register some big numbers and upset the New Orleans Pelicans.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Pelicans game?

The Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be nationally televised in the USA on ESPN2, and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game can be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

