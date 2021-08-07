NBA Summer League 2021: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Houston Rockets on opening night of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League. All 30 teams take part in the competition and play five games each. The best two teams at the end of four games take part in the championship Finals while the other 28 teams play an extra game. Moreover, the Summer League is an opportunity for the newly drafted rookies to make a statement for themselves as fans catch them in action for the first time.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 8th; 6:30 PM ET (Monday, August 9th; 4:00 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the NBA Summer League 2021. Eight out of 12 players on the roster are rookies and two other players are sophomores. Several teams have three or four-year NBA veterans and the Cavaliers might struggle against them.

However, the focus will be on the young players and how they fit within the team. Isaac Okoro and Mfiondu Kabengele have two years of NBA experience, while Lamar Stevens and Brodric Thomas each have one year. The team is headlined by Okoro and the Cleveland Cavaliers' 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley.

Cleveland Cavaliers Player Development and Assistant Coach J.J. Outlaw will coach the team for the five-game event.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley 3rd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers' lottery pick, Evan Mobley, was selected 3rd overall by the team in the 2021 NBA Draft and he would be one of the main attractions of this game. His debut in the league is highly anticipated as many NBA analysts stated that Mobley was better than Cade Cunningham ahead of the draft and he would steal the 1st selection from the latter. The 20-year-old big man is a two-way beast who can score in a variety of ways whilst protecting the rim. He can pull up and shoot from three-point range and also dominate the paint.

Evan Mobley can do it all. Bigs have evolved 👀 (via @USC_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/tKBItQfRY5 — SLAM University (@slam_university) July 30, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Isaac Okoro, G - Brodric Thomas, F - Lamar Stevens, F - Mfiondu Kabengele, C - Evan Mobley.

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets at the 2021 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets have a chance to build chemistry and rhythm ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Their Summer League roster is headlined by their four first-round draft picks - Jalen Green (2nd), Josh Christopher (24th), Alperen Sengun (16th), and Usman Garuba (23rd). They can all play a handful of games together and establish themselves as worthy players to the organization.

Fans will be keeping an eye on Alperen Sengun. He is a talented big man who was the Turkish League MVP in 2021. Moreover, players like Khyri Thomas, Armoni Brooks, and KJ Martin have NBA experience. The team will be coached by Will Weaver, who is part of the Houston Rockets' coaching staff.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green 2nd overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

Like Evan Mobley for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jalen Green will be the highlight for the Houston Rockets. He was the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a lot of people have high expectations from the 19-year-old guard. His game reminds people of Kobe Bryant, a gifted offensive talent who stops at nothing when determined to get a bucket.

Here’s a reminder of what Jalen Green & Josh Christopher do when they team up. 🚀🤯 pic.twitter.com/9AvBSggiBo — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) August 1, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Josh Christopher, G - Jalen Green, F - Usman Garuba, F - KJ Martin, C - Alperen Sengun.

Rockets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The game between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers should be an entertaining one as the 2nd and 3rd overall picks go head-to-head for the first time. Everyone will be focusing on their individual performances as the two lottery picks try and make a statement for themselves as other rookies have done so far in the Summer League. The Rockets, however, have a slightly more talented roster and should be favorites to win the game.

Jalen Green is expected to play for the Houston Rockets at Summer League. So, that means #Cavs Vegas opener just got a little spicier with Nos. 2 and 3 picks matching up. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 5, 2021

Where to watch the Rockets vs Cavaliers game?

The Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be nationally televised in the USA on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Houston Rockets Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Edited by Arnav Kholkar