NBA Summer League 2021: Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview – August 12th, 2021

The Indiana Pacers opened their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 campaign with a loss and will be looking to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have a strong Summer League roster that features NBA players such as Nassir Little and CJ Elleby.

They have also added 2021 prospects in the form of Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford to the team and have assistant coach Roy Rogers serving as the head coach. The Pacers, on the other hand, will be counting on their No.13 pick Chris Duarte. The 24-year old rookie delivered in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks despite a narrow 1-point loss.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers | MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

Date & Time - Sunday, August 12, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, August 13th, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Indiana Pacers Preview

Apart from Duarte, the Indiana Pacers also saw impressive performances from Isaiah Jackson and Cassius Stanley, but the young team struggled on defense.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sharife Cooper made a go-ahead, 3-pointer just before the buzzer that lifted the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night. https://t.co/1y8Irkc9E5 — Quad-City Times (@qctimes) August 11, 2021

A late buzzer beater by Sharife Cooper led to a 1-point loss. The Indiana Pacers also have other prospects from recent drafts, including Devin Robinson, Goga Bitadze and Oshae Brissett. The Pacers' first game against the Wizards was postponed, and they are still looking for their first victory of the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Key Player – Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte was linked with multiple title contenders before the draft and claimed that he is the choice for teams looking to “win now.” He has been tenacious on defense and has balled out in the two games thus far, showing decent shooting and passing skills. Duarte shot at 53% overall last season and looks set to take his form into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Chris Duarte’s NBA Summer League debut:



◻️ 14 PTS

◻️ 3 AST

◻️ 2 STL

◻️ 2 BLK@Pacers | @C_Duarte5



🎥 @NBApic.twitter.com/axRjEQxgqK — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 9, 2021

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Chris Duarte l Shooting Guard - Jordan Bone l Small Forward – O’shae Brissett l Power Forward – Bennie Boatwright l Center – Goga Bitadze

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have an experienced squad and boast of Michael Beasley, Emmanuel Mudiay and Nassir Little apart from 2020 pick CJ Elleby. Antonio Blakeney produced a 27-point display against the Charlotte Hornets off the bench and looks set to win a roster spot for the upcoming season.

The Portland Trail Blazers have multiple experienced players and will also be looking to give more gametime to Greg Brown III. He converted 4 of his 6 attempts and scored 9 points in 14 minutes against the Clippers.

Portland Trail Blazers take control in third quarter, win 86-66 over LA Clippers: Summer League rewind https://t.co/ldGvmDFGZn pic.twitter.com/bhS0RmapAQ — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) August 11, 2021

Key Player – Antonio Blakeney

Guard Antonio Blakeney has been impressive in the two games so far. He produced a commanding 27-point display in the first match and produced 12 points whilst going 5-12 on shooting against the LA Clippers. Blakeney is an athletic guard who can defend multiple positions and can finish through contact.

Blakeney had converted 9 of his 10 attempts in the first game and should be able to win a contract if he continues in the same vein.

.@Blakeney96 is having himself a 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/bVm1vrGaqU — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 8, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - CJ Elleby l Shooting Guard - Michael Beasley l Small Forward - George King l Power Forward - Kenneth Faried l Center - Emmanuel Mudiay

Pacers vs Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have a good combination of experience and young players and will be looking for another easy victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are counting on Chris Duarte and will be looking to give some other young prospects game time. They will be the clear underdogs for this matchup.

Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte during the 2021 NBA Draft

Where to watch Pacers vs Blazers

The Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee