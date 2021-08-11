NBA Summer League 2021: Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview – August 12th, 2021

The Indiana Pacers opened their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 campaign with a loss and will be looking to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have a strong Summer League roster that features NBA players such as Nassir Little and CJ Elleby.
They have also added 2021 prospects in the form of Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford to the team and have assistant coach Roy Rogers serving as the head coach. The Pacers, on the other hand, will be counting on their No.13 pick Chris Duarte. The 24-year old rookie delivered in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks despite a narrow 1-point loss.
Match Details
Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers | MGM Resorts NBA Summer League
Date & Time - Sunday, August 12, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, August 13th, 3:30 AM IST)
Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Indiana Pacers Preview
Apart from Duarte, the Indiana Pacers also saw impressive performances from Isaiah Jackson and Cassius Stanley, but the young team struggled on defense.
A late buzzer beater by Sharife Cooper led to a 1-point loss. The Indiana Pacers also have other prospects from recent drafts, including Devin Robinson, Goga Bitadze and Oshae Brissett. The Pacers' first game against the Wizards was postponed, and they are still looking for their first victory of the 2021 NBA Summer League.
Key Player – Chris Duarte
Chris Duarte was linked with multiple title contenders before the draft and claimed that he is the choice for teams looking to “win now.” He has been tenacious on defense and has balled out in the two games thus far, showing decent shooting and passing skills. Duarte shot at 53% overall last season and looks set to take his form into the 2021-22 NBA season.
Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup
Point Guard – Chris Duarte l Shooting Guard - Jordan Bone l Small Forward – O’shae Brissett l Power Forward – Bennie Boatwright l Center – Goga Bitadze
Portland Trail Blazers Preview
The Portland Trail Blazers have an experienced squad and boast of Michael Beasley, Emmanuel Mudiay and Nassir Little apart from 2020 pick CJ Elleby. Antonio Blakeney produced a 27-point display against the Charlotte Hornets off the bench and looks set to win a roster spot for the upcoming season.
The Portland Trail Blazers have multiple experienced players and will also be looking to give more gametime to Greg Brown III. He converted 4 of his 6 attempts and scored 9 points in 14 minutes against the Clippers.
Key Player – Antonio Blakeney
Guard Antonio Blakeney has been impressive in the two games so far. He produced a commanding 27-point display in the first match and produced 12 points whilst going 5-12 on shooting against the LA Clippers. Blakeney is an athletic guard who can defend multiple positions and can finish through contact.
Blakeney had converted 9 of his 10 attempts in the first game and should be able to win a contract if he continues in the same vein.
Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup
Point Guard - CJ Elleby l Shooting Guard - Michael Beasley l Small Forward - George King l Power Forward - Kenneth Faried l Center - Emmanuel Mudiay
Pacers vs Blazers Match Prediction
The Portland Trail Blazers have a good combination of experience and young players and will be looking for another easy victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are counting on Chris Duarte and will be looking to give some other young prospects game time. They will be the clear underdogs for this matchup.
Where to watch Pacers vs Blazers
The Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on the NBA League Pass.