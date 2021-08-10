NBA Summer League 2021: LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2021

The LA Clippers are seeking their first win in NBA Summer League 2021 when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Blazers are looking to go on a two-game winning streak.

In their MGM Resorts Summer League opener on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 93-86 and were led by Antonio Blakeney, who had 27 points. The presence of several veterans on the roster undoubtedly gave the Blazers an advantage over their opponents.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 81-78 on Monday despite a strong performance from Jay Scrubb, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Trailing by as many as 18 points, the Clippers mounted a third-quarter rally and almost won the game in the end.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021

Date & Time - Tuesday, August 10th, 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, August 10th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

LA Clippers Preview

Keon Johnson #45 drives to the basket

The LA Clippers have a couple of players with NBA experience, including Jay Scrubb, Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey. All three players started on the frontcourt for the Clippers, who relied on them to play the heaviest minutes on the team.

Rookie guard Keon Johnson also started for the LA Clippers and had a couple of good plays. However, he struggled from the field, making just 4 of 16 attempts and forcing a number of shots.

Against the more experienced Portland Trail Blazers, the LA Clippers can’t afford to be sloppy and predictable as they turned the ball over 19 times against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Jay Scrubb

Playing in just four games for the LA Clippers in his rookie season, Jay Scrubb showed up to Summer League with force, making 10 of 18 shots and 2 of 6 threes. If his impressive performances in the Summer League continue, he could earn a spot in the rotation in the regular season.

Though his work mostly came on iso plays, Scrubb will benefit from the playing time he gets this offseason.

If the game against the Milwaukee Bucks is any indication, the Portland Trail Blazers could be in for a rude awakening on Tuesday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jason Preston l Shooting Guard - Keon Johnson l Small Forward - Jay Scrubb l Power Forward - Amir Coffey l Center - Daniel Oturu

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Kenneth Faried #35 poses for a portrait during Media Day

Perhaps the most experienced team in the Summer League, the Portland Trail Blazers are bannered by veterans Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faried and Emmanuel Mudiay. While none of the three scored in double-figures, they had their fingerprints all over the game.

Mudiay had nine assists, and Faried had eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Beasley contributed three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

George King helped out Blakeney in scoring, with 17 points and shot 83.3 percent (5 of 6) from beyond the arc. With so many weapons on the Portland Trail Blazers’ side, the LA Clippers will have to figure out which player to contain when they take the court on Tuesday.

Key Player - Antonio Blakeney

Antonio Blakeney came off the bench to score 27 points (25 in the second half), and he did his work in just over 18 minutes of action.

At one point, he scored 20 consecutive points for the Portland Trail Blazers and led the charge in the fourth quarter with 19.

Antonio Blakeney shined in his Blazers Summer League debut 🤩



➤ 27 PTS

➤ 9-10 FG

➤ 7-7 FT pic.twitter.com/C34RALvGR9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2021

The former Chicago Bull also made 90 percent of his field goals (9 of 10) while making all seven of his free throws. He’s not likely going to be as efficient against the LA Clippers. However, if he gets another opportunity, he could be a major contributor to the Portland Trail Blazers’ cause again.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - CJ Elleby l Shooting Guard - Michael Beasley l Small Forward - George King l Power Forward - Kenneth Faried l Center - Emmanuel Mudiay

Clippers vs Blazers Match Prediction

With an amazing collection of talent, the Portland Trail Blazers should be more than a handful for most of the teams in the Las Vegas Summer League. Of course, none of these teams have a lot of practice time, so the door is always open for an upset.

Having said that, the LA Clippers have experience on their side, giving the Portland Trail Blazers a tough matchup. We expect a Blazers win, but the Clippers will likely make them work for it.

Where to watch Clippers vs Blazers

The LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Rumors Roundup: Dallas Mavericks were second on Kyle Lowry's list; Toronto Raptors GM listening to offers for Pascal Siakam, and more - August 9, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh