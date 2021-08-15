NBA Summer League 2021: Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses in the NBA Summer League 2021 when they take on the Chicago Bulls. After losing a double-overtime thriller against the Miami Heat, the Grizzlies fell short 90-75 against the Sacramento Kings as an inexperienced team struggled to consistently score for the second straight game.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, slumped to their second loss in three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite an impressive all-round display from Patrick Williams. Devin Dotson suffered an injury which is expected to keep him out while Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonovic struggled with their shooting. The former has been impressive off the bench and will be looking to regain form.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 15th, 10:00 PM ET (Monday, August 16th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost two straight matches but have a talented squad heading into their game against the Chicago Bulls. Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman and John Konchar were rested last time around and are expected to return to the lineup. Ziare Williams and Santi Aldana struggled with their shooting against the Sacramento Kings but combined for an impressive 20 rebounds.

Williams has shown the ability to drive past defenders and shoot difficult shots while Aldana has been average at best from the field. Sean McDermott has been prolific so far and the Memphis Grizzlies will be confident about their chances, especially due to their returning stars.

Key Player – Desmond Bane

One of the only players on the Memphis Grizzlies roster with NBA experience, Desmond Bane has averaged more than nine points per game despite limited gametime and finished with 16 points in his last outing.

Bane is a decent 3-point scorer and rebounder and can defend in multiple positions. He has been the Grizzlies’ most consistent player in the summer league thus far and will be looking to lead his side to a first victory in three games. Tillman, Konchar and Aldama are also expected to start:

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

G - John Konchar | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Xavier Tillman | C - Santi Aldama.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls were thoroughly impressive against the San Antonio Spurs as they fought back from a 15-point deficit by going 55-37 in the second half and scored at more than 67% from the 3-point zone. They started quickly against the Minnesota Timberwolves but some inconsistent shooting from the likes of Simonovic and a halftime injury to Devin Dotson allowed an unlikely comeback.

Chicago Bulls' Simonovic in action during the Olympics

Patrick Williams has been their standout player so far and the Chicago Bulls certainly have the better squad on paper. They have produced some tenacious defending in the last two matches and have a range of impressive shooters.

Key Player – Patrick Williams

Williams had nine points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half against the Spurs and has made an impact on both ends of the court. He shot at 50% from the 3-point zone, displayed a good basketball IQ and finished with a statline of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Williams will be disappointed to come away on the losing side but has been by far the Bulls’ best player in the summer league thus far.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Devon Dotson l G - Jerome Robinson l F - Ayo Dosunmu l F - Patrick Williams l C - Marko Simonovic.

Grizzlies vs Bulls prediction

Both teams have multiple talented players and the Chicago Bulls even decided to rest multiple stars the last time around. This should give them the upper hand going into this tie.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also lost two straight games and struggled with their shooting against the Timberwolves. They will be the second-favorites for this match.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls game will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

