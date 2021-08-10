NBA Summer League 2021: Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview | August 11th, 2021

The Miami Heat go head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (August 11) in a 2021 Las Vegas Summer League game.

Both teams are coming off wins, with the Miami Heat managing a victory over the Denver Nuggets while the Memphis Grizzlies won their previous game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 5:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 2:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat were dominant in a 99-77 win over the Denver Nuggets, even as Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson didn't play a single minute. Omer Yurtseven is unavailable due to a blister on his right foot, while Gabe Vincent is expected to get minutes against the Grizzlies after missing out in the first game. Yurtseven had two strong outings in the California Classic and will be a huge miss.

KZ Okpala and Max Strus got significant game time, and are expected to start against the Memphis Grizzlies. Offense was the Miami Heat's key to success in the first game, and they will rely on it once again to get a consecutive win.

Key Player - KZ Okpala

Nigeria v Germany Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 5

KZ Okpala will look to leave the disappointment of the 2020 Olympic campaign with Nigeria behind by helping the Miami Heat do well in the Summer League. Okpala featured in 37 games for the Miami Heat last season, mainly due to the covid-crisis the team went through but is expected to see more minutes in the 2021-22 season.

Okpala is a two-way player, but the Memphis Grizzlies will have to be especially wary of his defensive prowess.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

G - Dru Smith, G - Marcus Garrett, F - Max Strus, F - KZ Okpala, C - Micah Potter

Memphis Grizzlies preview

Sophomores Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman, and Killian Tillie made an impression against the Brooklyn Nets, tallying 32, 15, and 20 points respectively. The Memphis Grizzlies reserved their best for the last quarter of that game, dropping 30 points on a clueless Brooklyn Nets defense.

The Miami Heat will be a very different proposition, though, as they play a more physical brand of defense. The Grizzlies' hopes of winning will majorly rely on the frontcourt duo of Xavier Tillman and Killian Tillie, who can take advantage of Micah Potter's inexperience and hurt the Heat in the paint.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane battles Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz

Desmond Bane had a Summer League debut to remember as he put up 26 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 28 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets. Bane shot 52% from the field and 75% from downtown, ripping the Nets defense apart with his ball-handling and shot-making ability.

Bane is likely to come up against Max Strus or KZ Okpala in the wing matchup on Wednesday, which will be a true test for the second-year Grizzlies player. Bane has been earmarked to become a productive scorer and he will be desperate to prove that in the ongoing Summer League.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

G - Ziaire Williams, G - John Konchar, F - Desmond Bane, F- Xavier Tillman, C - Killian Tillie

Heat vs Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have arguably the strongest contingent in the summer league, and despite the Miami Heat's heroics in the first game, they should be able to win this encounter.

The Grizzlies have three relatively experienced players in their side who can score, and that will work to their advantage.

Where to watch Heat vs Grizzlies

The Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee