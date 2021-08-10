NBA Summer League 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview | August 11th, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their second game in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

It will be a rematch of their Eastern Conference semi-finals clash, where a thrilling OT win in Game 7 helped the Milwaukee Bucks reach the finals and eventually win a ring.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 2:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 11:30 PM IST).

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks won their Summer League opener against the LA Clippers, prevailing with an 81-78 scoreline.

Despite an incredible performance from the Clippers' Jay Scrubb, the 2021 NBA champions were able to hold on for a win.

Double-double debut for @Mamukelashvili5!!



11 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/sBellBtfcF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 10, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks were in complete control of the proceedings throughout the game and even led by 18 points at one stage in the game. A defensive lapse helped the Clippers cut the deficit considerably before a few clutch plays ensured a Bucks win.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Key player - Jordan Nwora

Jordan Nwora

Jordan Nwora was unused in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 title-winning run but is expected to get some significant minutes in the upcoming season. He had an impressive 2020 Tokyo Olympics run, where he earned plaudits for his game despite Nigeria crashing out of the group stage itself.

An athletic forward, Nwora has shown the ability to score from both inside and outside the paint, and he is Milwaukee Bucks' trump card going into this game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Theo Pinson, G - Brandon Rudolph, F - Jordan Nwora, F- Mamadi Diakite, C - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off an 84-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry, both of whom were on the Nets roster last season, started and saw big minutes.

Draftees Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe came off the bench but made a positive impact in the minutes that they played.

More of this hustle. More of this grind. pic.twitter.com/jeEfWMd7j5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 9, 2021

A big concern for Summer League head coach Jordan Ott is that the Nets allowed the Grizzlies to go on a 14-4 run to close the game.

The team performed extremely poorly in the clutch, and Ott will want to rectify that error in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas had a solid start to his Summer League mini-campaign, finishing the game with 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting. His three-point shot was off on the day (1-6 from downtown), but he more than made for it with his dazzling display in the paint.

Thomas, along with Quinndary Weatherspoon and Sharpe, will be responsible for scoring a majority of the Brooklyn Nets' points.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Knight, G - Quinndary Weatherspoon, F - David Duke Jr., F- Alize Johnson, C - Reggie Perry

Bucks vs Nets Prediction

Fans can expect this encounter to be a close one, considering the kind of talent both sides possess. However, Jordan Nwora and co. will likely win this fixture if they emulate their performance against the LA Clippers.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to improve their execution on offense if they are to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in this game.

Where to watch Bucks vs Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets game will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Pascal Siakam on Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers' wishlist

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh