NBA Summer League 2021: Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2021

The Golden State Warriors take on the Orlando Magic in their Las Vegas Summer League opener. The Warriors are coming off two games in the California Classic Summer League, while this is the first taste of Summer League action for the Magic. Both franchises are excited to show off their newly drafted recruits and fans could get a glimpse of how the youngsters will perform next season.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Monday, August 9th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 10th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have started their Summer League campaign on a great note. They won their first game in the California Classic Summer League against the Sacramento Kings in an overtime thriller.

Golden State did lose their next game against the Miami Heat, but the loss was inconsequential as the silver lining was the performance of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The two rookies combined for 37 points in their Warriors debut and Dubs fans are excited to see them play alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody showed they might be able to help the Warriors earlier than expected in their Summer League debut (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/1JXNBlZKvS pic.twitter.com/TKasSjE4f1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 5, 2021

Gary Payton II, Justinian Jessup and Jeff Dowtin are also worth keeping an eye out for. These players have been one of the highest scorers on the team and get the most shot attempts.

Key Player - Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors

As the 7th overall pick for the Golden State Warriors, a lot of the eyes are going to be on Jonathan Kuminga. The two California Classic games did not count towards the Summer League championship, but this will be the first of four deciding games. Kuminga's ability to lead a team and play in high-pressure moments will be closely observed in the Las Vegas Summer League and he is expected to deliver.

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga offers glimpses of potential in Summer League debut - San Francisco Chroniclehttps://t.co/YdUAn0Hss8 — NewsfeedsMedia (@NewsfeedsMedia) August 6, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Moses Moody, G - Gary Payton II, F - Jonathan Kuminga, F - Justinian Jessup, C - Selom Mawugbe.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. They selected multiple prospects in the first round as well and are eager to show off their new talent to the league. They selected NCAA star Jalen Suggs as the 5th overall pick and Franz Wagner, brother of Moe Wagner, as the 8th overall pick. It is safe to say they will headline the Orlando Magic Summer League roster.

The Orlando Magic also selected Jason Preston from Ohio in the second round as the 33rd pick, but he was left off the roster. Moreover, players like RJ Hampton, Cole Anthony, and Ignas Brazdeikis have NBA experience and should lead the team through the five-game slate.

Key Player - Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic selected Jalen Suggs 5th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

Although Cole Anthony has a year of NBA experience and two buzzer-beaters under his belt, the Las Vegas Summer League is all about newly drafted talent. All eyes will be on Jalen Suggs and how he performs for the Orlando Magic. He was RJ Hampton's teammate in Team USA for the U-17 FIBA gold medal run and has stated that he is excited to share a backcourt with his former teammate once again.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Jalen Suggs, F - RJ Hampton, F - Franz Wagner, C - Jon Teske.

Magic vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic have a great group of young players who love to play with each other. The backcourt of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton is expected to lead the Magic to new heights. They also have players with NBA experience on the team.

More importantly, although the Golden State Warriors had Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall on the roster, they have been removed, which means the Dubs have lost veteran experience for their Summer League team.

Where to watch the Magic vs Warriors game?

The Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors game will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

