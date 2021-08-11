NBA Summer League 2021: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - August 12th, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a 2021 NBA Summer League bout at Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas. The last time both teams met in an NBA matchup was during the tense Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, where the Hawks came out on top.

It was a strong showing from the Philadelphia 76ers youngsters in their first outing of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League. They asserted their dominance early in the game and continued in that fashion, thrashing the Dallas Mavericks 95-73.

The Atlanta Hawks evened things out in the competition after losing their first game to the Boston Celtics. Although it was a close shave in their second game against the Indiana Pacers, they managed to come away with a vital win.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 12th; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, August 13th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers started their Las Vegas Summer League campaign on an incredible note, and will look to keep it going. The Sixers have shown that they are a high-scoring team that also play good defense.

Jaden Springer and Filip Petrusev, both 2021 NBA Draft picks, are yet to hit their stride. Although Springer registered eleven points against the Mavericks for the Philadelphia 76ers, he shot only 33% from the field and was reckless in possession. Petrusev was also ineffective on offense as he scored only five points with a .250 field goal percentage.

The Mavericks get destroyed in their 2021 Summer League debut by the Philadelphia 76ers, 95-73 via @luk3askew https://t.co/liT1Q9NQtw pic.twitter.com/9pPDpoB9XL — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) August 10, 2021

Regardless, the Philadelphia 76ers still managed to stay productive, with the bench players putting in a good shift. Isaiah Joe was steamrolling from 3-point range, knocking down four of his eight attempts.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey put his one-year NBA experience to good use as he dominated the Mavericks. He featured in all Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 NBA playoff games, where he displayed spectacular defensive effort.

With a group of youngsters and increased minutes, Maxey was a force for the Philadelphia 76ers. He ended the game with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

As things stand, he is the most lethal Sixer on offense and defense. He will be the man to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Isaiah Joe, F - Jaden Springer, F - Paul Reed, C - Filip Petrusev.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Both Atlanta Hawks' games so far in the NBA Summer League have been close calls, showing that the team strikes a decent balance on offense and defense. However, they need to be more productive moving forward if they are to secure more victories.

Not much production has come from the Atlanta Hawks' bench in both outings. Playing against a team like the Philadephia 76ers that have all players locked throughout the game will be difficult if the bench continues in the manner they started.

Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the Atlanta Hawks' 2021 NBA Draft 48th pick, Sharife Cooper, has been sensational for the team. He drilled a clutch 3 at the buzzer to lift the Hawks past the Pacers.

Key Player - Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson #1

Jalen Johnson was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old big man has been incredible, showing why he needs to be given decent playtime during the 2021-22 season.

Jalen Johnson with an IMPRESSIVE Summer League debut 👀



20 points

10 rebounds

2 assists

8/12 FG

1/2 3PT

25 minutes



(via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/pAMVtQ83SF — Overtime (@overtime) August 8, 2021

Johnson has recorded double-doubles in both Summer League games the Atlanta Hawks have featured in. He has registered a combined 38 points and 20 rebounds so far in the contest.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Sharife Cooper, G - Skylar Mars, F - DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, F - Jordan Bell, C - Jalen Johnson.

76ers vs Hawks Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have game-changers that could impact the game. However, they have struggled to find a winning formula, and it might be more of the same against the Philadelphia 76ers.

All of the early signs favor the Philadelphia 76ers as they are the stronger team. However, the outcome of the frontcourt battle will be a factor in whether the Atlanta Hawks win or lose.

Where to watch 76ers vs Hawks game?

Fans in the US can watch this fixture on ESPN2. With an active NBA League Pass subscription, fans across the world can also enjoy the NBA Summer League as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee