NBA Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers (July 16, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Detroit Pistons have been on a roll. They are one of the seven teams in the NBA Summer League with a 3-1 record after four games. They are out to finish strong as they face NBA Eastern Conference rivals the Indiana Pacers this Sunday, July 16 at the Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to NBA sportsbooks, the Pistons should come out with the win over the Pacers.
Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League Roster
Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League Roster
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Players to watch
Ausar Thompson
Thompson has been showcasing his array of moves in the NBA Summer League. There is a feeling that this 2023 fifth-overall pick has more to offer and would be the player to monitor in this matchup. The draft comparisons to Andre Iguodala have been looking accurate so far with a little bit more to offer.
Marcus Sasser
There is a reason why the Pistons moved up in the NBA draft to get Sasser and he has been showing it in the past games. His defense has been fantastic and alongside Thompson, they suffocate the ball handlers to force a turnover.
Jarace Walker
Looks like the Pacers got this pick right as Walker has been solid in the paint with his defense. His rim protection stands out but he also can provide the team with a potent source of offense that keeps the opposing defense honest.
Ben Sheppard
Sheppard has been a great contributor for the Pacers and against the Mavericks, he was able to provide the team with 19 points while dropping five triples in ten tries.
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Pistons (-175), Pacers (+210)
Spread: Pistons (-2.5), Pacers (+2.5)
Total: 183.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction
The Pacers are coming in this game with a 2-2 record as they are led by rookie Jarace Walker who looks strong in the paint. Ausar Thompson has been turning heads with his all-around game and has become unpredictable inside the basketball court.
The Pistons are definitely the safer pick to make in this matchup.
