NBA Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers (July 16, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Detroit Pistons have been on a roll. They are one of the seven teams in the NBA Summer League with a 3-1 record after four games. They are out to finish strong as they face NBA Eastern Conference rivals the Indiana Pacers this Sunday, July 16 at the Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to NBA sportsbooks, the Pistons should come out with the win over the Pacers.

Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Buddy Boeheim G Xavier Brewer F Malcolm Calazon G Jalen Duren C Walter Ellis F Tosan Evbuomwan F Jaden Ivey G Isaiah Livers F Jack Nunge F Eugene Omoruyi F Jared Rhoden G Marcus Sasser G Zavier Simpson G Kiefer Sykes G Amar Sylla C Ausar Thompson G Stanley Umude G James Wiseman C

Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Benedict Mathurin G Jarace Walker F Andrew Nembhard G Mojave King G Nate Laszewski G Ethan Thompson G Kendall Brown G/F Robert Woodard II F Isaiah Jackson F Isaiah Wong G Ben Sheppard G Darius McGhee G Oscar Tshebwe C Eli Brooks G

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Players to watch

Ausar Thompson

Thompson has been showcasing his array of moves in the NBA Summer League. There is a feeling that this 2023 fifth-overall pick has more to offer and would be the player to monitor in this matchup. The draft comparisons to Andre Iguodala have been looking accurate so far with a little bit more to offer.

17 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 4 STL| 2 BLK

Marcus Sasser

There is a reason why the Pistons moved up in the NBA draft to get Sasser and he has been showing it in the past games. His defense has been fantastic and alongside Thompson, they suffocate the ball handlers to force a turnover.

Jarace Walker

Looks like the Pacers got this pick right as Walker has been solid in the paint with his defense. His rim protection stands out but he also can provide the team with a potent source of offense that keeps the opposing defense honest.

8 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 BLK Jarace Walker did a little bit of everything in his #PacersSummer debut.8 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 3 BLK

Ben Sheppard

Sheppard has been a great contributor for the Pacers and against the Mavericks, he was able to provide the team with 19 points while dropping five triples in ten tries.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Pistons (-175), Pacers (+210)

Spread: Pistons (-2.5), Pacers (+2.5)

Total: 183.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Pacers are coming in this game with a 2-2 record as they are led by rookie Jarace Walker who looks strong in the paint. Ausar Thompson has been turning heads with his all-around game and has become unpredictable inside the basketball court.

The Pistons are definitely the safer pick to make in this matchup.

