NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs (July 16, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to battle the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, July 16, in a battle of two 2-2 NBA Summer League teams.

It will be held behind the doors of the Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada, and bookmakers have the Spurs prevailing over the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Summer League Roster

Jared Butler G Ousmane Dieng F Tanner Groves F/C Chet Holmgren F/C Keyontae Johnson F Hunter Maldonado G Tre Mann G Caleb McConnell G Daeqwon Plowden G/F Jahmi'us Ramsey G Jeremiah Robinson-Earl F/C Jaden Shackelford G Zhaire Smith G/F Justice Sueing F Jalen Williams G/F Jaylin Williams F KJ Williams F

San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Dominick Barlow F Charles Bediako C Malaki Branham G Chaundee Brown G Josh Carlton C Julian Champagnie G Sidy Cissoko G/F Logan Johnson G Sadik Kabaca F Justin Kier G Javante McCoy G Seth Millner G/F Erik Stevenson G Sir'Jabari Rice G Victor Wembanyama F Blake Wesley G

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Players to watch

Chet Holmgren: After missing the entire season, Holmgren's rookie year was postponed. He has looked sharp in the NBA Summer League, averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His last performance against Indiana resulted in 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Ousmane Dieng: The French basketball player has been impressive as he looks to sharpen his skills entering his second year in the league. In the Thunder's last match against the Indiana Pacers, he delivered with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Domnick Barlow: This center has been a pleasant surprise for the Spurs as in his last game against the Detroit Pistons, he tallied 19 points and 11 boards. So far, so good but another good game will make him a case for the Spurs to think about rostering the big man.

Blake Wesley: The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has been fantastic in the NBA Summer League with the positives outweighing the points of improvement. He struggled against the Pistons shooting only 3-of-17 from the field to finish with 10 points but was able to dish out eight assists in the loss.

Thunder vs Spurs NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Thunder (+170), Spurs (-225)

Spread: Thunder (+2.5), Spurs (-2.5)

Total: 191, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

No Victor Wembanyama, no problem! The Spurs have held their own in the Summer League, even without their prized pick. On the other hand, the Thunder have been showcasing Chet Holmgren, and he looks ready to start the season. With the way the Spurs have been playing recently, they are looking like a safer pick.

