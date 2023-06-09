“He reminds me of Jack the Ripper in Black Clover” – Chet Holmgren’s recent transformation photo sparks hilarious reactions

Chet Holmgren was one of the biggest names in the NBA Draft last year, but fans never got to see him in action. After being taken by the OKC Thunder with the second overall pick, he got injured while playing in a summer pro-am.

Since recovering from his foot injury, Chet Holmgren has been working hard to be ready to make his debut in 2023. Coming out of Gonzaga, the main talking point with him was his thin frame.

Over the past few months, pictures and videos have leaked of Holmgren working out. In comparison to when he was drafted, it's clear that he has put on some muscle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While fans are excited to see him next year, some still decided to have some fun with his latest pictures on social media.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



Can’t wait for his return 🏽 🏽 Chet Holmgren has clearly been in the gym. You can tell he has added some muscle mass.Can’t wait for his return Chet Holmgren has clearly been in the gym. You can tell he has added some muscle mass.Can’t wait for his return 🙌🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/UOz3FELge6

Char Aznable @Jsul11235 @NBAMemes He reminds me of Jack the Ripper in Black Clover @NBAMemes He reminds me of Jack the Ripper in Black Clover

K-Dot Of Plug Talk Media @KDotPTM . His weight should be at 102 lbs. @NBAMemes Damn that boy look like he gained a solid 2 lbs. His weight should be at 102 lbs. @NBAMemes Damn that boy look like he gained a solid 2 lbs 🔥. His weight should be at 102 lbs.

Most fans decided to poke fun at the OKC Thunder prospect, but some remain optimistic about his NBA debut. One fan even went as far as to say that Holmgren is his pick for Rookie of the Year over Victor Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren opens up on return to NBA action

By the time next season starts, Chet Holmgren will be ready to make his NBA debut. After a year of waiting, OKC Thunder fans are going to see the team's young core on full display.

Back in March, Holmgren did an interview with "Complex" where he touched on an array of topics. One of them being his delayed debut in the league. Along with spending his first year on the sidelines, he now has to return next to a prospect like Victor Wembanyama.

When asked if he has a chip on his shoulder, Holmgren admitted he feels like an underdog now. However, they isn't going to stop him from going out and achieving his goals in the NBA.

"I’d say that has nothing to do with. I like to always go out and play with a chip on my shoulder regardless of why it’s there. I’m definitely more of an underdog next year than I’ve been accustomed to the last few years just with the setback that I’ve had but it’s kind of the same demeanor regardless of the situation. I got stuff I’m trying to accomplish and a team I’m trying to help win. That’s what I got to focus on."

While most eyes are going to be on Wembanyama, Holmgren appears ready to remind everyone that he was once a highly hyped prospect as well.

Poll : 0 votes