The OKC Thunder continue to be one of the top teams in the NBA and the among the league's most pleasant surprises. The Thunder, who have 29 wins and 13 losses, have the opportunity to climb to the top of the Western Conference if they defeat the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

With that in mind, we take a look at the Top-10 performers in the NBA after Week 13, featuring the OKC Thunder.

NBA Team Power Rankings: Top 10 performers ft. OKC Thunder (Week 13)

#10 - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the West

Even though they are on top of the West with 30 wins and 13 losses, the Timberwolves have struggled lately with only six wins over the last 10 games. They currently are on a two-game losing skid and could see the Thunder catch them with a win over the Blazers.

#9 - Denver Nuggets

Reigning champions Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions continue to maintain a Top-2 push in the West and are third in the standings with 30 wins and 14 losses. The Nuggets have won seven of their last 10 and are a step away from the top-seeded Timberwolves.

#8 - Milwaukee Bucks

2nd-seeded in the East Milwaukee Bucks

After a few games where they have struggled, the Bucks are back on track and have won two in a row. They have a 30-13 record and trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics by three and a half games.

#7 - Boston Celtics

The team with the best record in the NBA, Boston Celtics

The Celtics suffered their first home loss this season after 20 straight wins (best home start in franchise history), but they have easily managed to maintain the top pot in the East and the best record in the NBA with 34 wins and 10 losses. Currently, they have won two in a row and seven of their last 10.

#6 - OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder

The Thunder have won two straight and six of their last 10 and another win will bring them to the top of the West. They have been playing consistently on both ends and have become a legit title contender.

#5 - LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers

The Clippers have turned things around after a poor start and have won two in a row and eight of their last 10. They are now fourth with 27 wins and 14 losses, just two games behind the top-seeded Minnesota.

#4 - New York Knicks

OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks

The Knicks have been one of the hottest teams lately with three straight wins and eight of their last 10. They have climbed to fifth in the East and are trying to maintain a Top-4 push.

#3 - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have won 6 in a row

Winners of six consecutive games and eight of their last 10, the Phoenix Suns have climbed to fifth in the West, and want to continue that way, as they pursue a Top-4 finish and the home-court advantage.

#2 - Philadelphia 76ers

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid

With reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll lately with six wins in a row and eight of their last 10. They are currently just half a game away from the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

#1 - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 8 in a row

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now with eight straight wins. They have lost only twice over their last 10 games and are currently holding the fourth spot in the East. If they continue this way, we should expect them to emerge as a legit title contender.

