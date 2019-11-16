NBA Teams: 5 blockbuster trades that could still happen ahead of the trade deadline

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Nov 2019, 01:39 IST SHARE

Chris Paul is among the players that could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline

We are almost a month into the 2019-20 NBA season, and teams around the league have now had enough time to examine how they are currently placed. The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics have excelled following busy off-seasons, while teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers have endured miserable starts to the season.

There has been little trade activity over the past few weeks, but teams will increasingly look to make moves in the coming weeks as they attempt to achieve their goals for the season. Several big names such as Jimmy Butler were traded during the 2018-19 season, and we could once again see some of the NBA's best talent switch teams.

Here, we take a look at the five blockbuster trades that could still happen ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

#5 Andre Iguodala to the Dallas Mavericks

Andre Iguodala impressed during the 2019 NBA Finals

In one of the most surprising moves of the off-season, the Golden State Warriors opted to send Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to free up cap space. Iguodala played a key role for the Warriors as they made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and the three-time NBA Champion still holds plenty of value despite turning 35 earlier this year.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the only teams in the league that can really make a deal that matches Iguodala's almost $17 million contract, and the two teams are reportedly engaged in trade talks. While Iguodala is not the biggest name on this list, his addition to a Dallas roster that can already call upon Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis would put the Mavs firmly in contention in the West.

1 / 3 NEXT