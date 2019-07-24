NBA Today: 5 best teenagers in the league right now

Zion is one of the best players from the 2019 NBA Draft

Most players that decide to play in the NBA at some point in their lives decide to take the tried and tested career path. Become a 5-star recruit in high school, play for a prestigious college and then declare for the NBA Draft when you think the time is right.

Most college students decide to become 'one and done' players, declaring for the NBA Draft right after their first year at college. Some decide to hone their skills or get a degree and then pursue basketball. Since a lot of freshmen were 'one and done' players, let us take a look at the 5 best teenagers in the NBA right now.

#5 Bol Bol (Denver Nuggets), 19 years old

The most talked-about player from the draft after Zion is Bol Bol

Bol Bol is one of the biggest head turners in the NBA right now, literally. Standing in at 7 feet and 2 inches, Bol Bol is one of the largest and most skilled centres in the NBA, with some huge upsides for a player who went at #44 but has the skills of a top 5 draft pick.

At 19, Bol Bol showed an offensive arsenal that should make him unguardable in the NBA. While he only played 9 games for Oregon, he displayed some remarkable performances, averaging 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in just under 30 minutes.

He shot a gargantuan 52% from the 3 point line, none of them were lucky. A 3 point shot is a weapon waiting to be unleashed by Bol in the NBA. He also is a superb shot blocker and can dribble the ball as good as any guard at 7 feet 2.

A left foot injury, along with a lot of health concerns with a frail build dropped Bol Bol's stock value. But there is no doubt that he has got to be one of the best teenagers in the NBA right now if healthy.

