NBA Today: 5 most versatile scorers in the league right now

Damian Lillard is among the NBA players that can score with ease from almost anywhere on the court

With the pace of the NBA continuing to increase year-on-year, many teams in the league are scoring at a frequency not seen since the 1980s. Teams scoring less than triple figures has become somewhat of a rare occurrence, and it is fair to say that most coaches around the league have decided to focus more on offense rather than protecting their own basket.

Due to an increased emphasis on offense, we are seeing several players around the league put up ridiculous offensive numbers on a nightly basis, and twelve players are currently averaging more than 25 points per contest. While most players excel in one area and play to their strengths, a few elite players have developed an all-around skillset, and here we will take a look at the five most versatile scorers in the league right now.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging almost 30-points per contest for the Milwaukee Bucks this season

Back in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the league with a limited offensive skill set, although the reigning MVP is now among the most dominant forces in the NBA. Averaging 29.7 points per game, Giannis is set to post a career-high in scoring for a seventh consecutive year, and the 25-year-old is also shooting 55.1 percent from the field.

Antetokounmpo's combination of strength and power make him an unstoppable force in transition, and the Milwaukee star has also improved his mid-range game. After shooting just 25.6 percent from beyond the arc last season, Giannis has increased his three-point accuracy to 31.4% - and while that number still has room for improvement, the Greek Freak is already one of the most rounded offensive forces in the NBA.

