NBA: Top 5 stars of the night- 15th November, 2019

We had a great night in the NBA, as Paul George returned to action, the New York Knicks won at Madison Square Garden, the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks got involved in a great shut-out and the Phoenix Suns continued their fantastic run in the Western Conference. Behind all of these great matches, there were of course some superb performers. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Lou Williams were all on fire last night on court but only a few of them made this list. In this article. we will look at five NBA stars that impressed last night and made the NBA world talk about their game.

#5 Eric Bledsoe

It is hard to look past Eric Bledsoe's performance for this rankings. The Bucks player was almost as important as Giannis Antetokounmpo in their win against the Chicago Bulls and his numbers from across the board were some of the most impressive of the night in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks won against Chicago at home, and a big part of that win can be attributed to Bledsoe. He managed to hold the team very well together when Giannis was resting on the bench, proving his worth to the Bucks once again.

He finished the match with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds. His shooting percentage was also very good, around 85%. These are some great numbers, indeed. What we can see in these stats is the defensive work that he did, as he is an important part of the Bucks's defensive plays in every match. Milwaukee was criticised for paying Bledsoe the super-max contract in the past summer but after seeing him playing so well and helping his team win in every match, we believe that that criticism is not well-founded anymore.

