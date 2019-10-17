NBA Trade: 3 Players the Minnesota Timberwolves should target

Kevin Love is among the NBA stars that the Minnesota Timberwolves should consider targeting

As things stand the Minnesota Timberwolves enter the new season with a solid roster, although the organization has little chance of making the postseason due to the strength and depth of the Western Conference. Excluding the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies, every team in the West has a realistic shot at qualifying for the postseason, and the Timberwolves would like to join the contending pack.

With the outstanding Karl-Anthony Towns locked down for the foreseeable future, the Timberwolves are arguably only one significant addition away from getting back in the mix, and the front office could look to make a bold trade as the 2019-20 season advances. So, ahead of the new campaign, here we will take a look at three stars that the Timberwolves should target via trade.

#3 Chris Paul - Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder are already looking to depart with Chris Paul following his trade from the Rockets

Chris Paul still has three years remaining on what is widely regarded as one of the worst contract extensions in history. The 34-year-old is set to earn more than $120 million over the next three seasons, although Paul remains among the NBA's best point guards and would be a huge upgrade over what the Timberwolves currently have at their disposal.

The Thunder only took on Paul's deal to allow Russell Westbrook to complete a trade to his preferred destination, and the organization is believed to be actively looking to move the veteran on. Evidently, the Timberwolves would prefer to bring in a younger option to pair alongside Towns, although the team doesn't have too many desirable assets, and CP3 is among the few realistic targets that would immediately make the Wolves a better team.

