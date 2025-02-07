NBA Trade Deadline: 3 teams that have the most first-round picks from 2025 to 2030 

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the landscape of the league has shifted drastically over the past week. Teams finalized their last deals at 3:00 p.m. ET as some of basketball's biggest stars ready to suit up for their new teams.

Like any other NBA Trade Deadline, this year's deals featured plenty of draft picks being moved for instant contributors. Teams will stockpile draft capital if possible to move off of expensive deals, add crops of talent through the draft, or piece together trade packages featuring the picks.

Here's a closer look at teams with the most first-round picks in the draft over the next five years following Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 teams that have the most first-round picks from 2025 to 2030

#T-1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 11

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If the criteria were opened up another two years, the OKC Thunder would begin to run away with this race. Still, they find themself deadlocked in a tie for first place with 11 first-round picks from 2025 to 2030.

2025:

SWAP Houston Rockets or LA Clippers via Miami Heat (Lottery Protected) via Philadelphia 76ers (1-6 Protected) via Utah Jazz (1-10 Protected)

2026:

Own

2027:

SWAP Clippers via Denver Nuggets (1-5 Protected)

2028:

SWAP Dallas Mavericks

2029:

Own via Denver Nuggets

2030:

Own

#T-1. Brooklyn Nets – 11

NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn

After a surprisingly quiet NBA Trade Deadline that saw Cam Johnson remain in Brooklyn, the Nets have 11 first-round picks from 2025 to 2030. They are tied for first place with the Thunder.

2025:

SWAP Thunder, Rockets or Phoenix Suns via Milwaukee Bucks (1-4 Protected) via New York Knicks (Unprotected)

2026:

Own

2027:

via Knicks (Unprotected) via 76ers (1-8 Protected) Own (Rockets Swap Rights)

2028:

Own

2029:

SWAP Rockets, Mavericks or Suns via Knicks (Unprotected)

2030:

Own

#T-2: Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns – 8

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are tied for the second-most first-round draft picks until 2025. All three franchises have eight first-round picks each.

Below them is a six-way tie for third place among the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.