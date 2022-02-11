NBA Trade Deadline: How can Brooklyn Nets line up and improve with Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry after trading James Harden?

The Brooklyn Nets have completed a trade to send James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

With Harden unhappy and refusing to sign an extension, this was perhaps the best move for the Nets. Although he is an All-Star who can impact games, he has not played at an elite level this season and has failed to deliver the goods scoring-wise. Nonetheless, his playmaking ability was not in question, as he is the second-best provider with 10.2 assists per game behind the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul.

The Nets have cooled off after their hot start to the season, riding a nine-game skid, and are desperate for a turnaround. After Kevin Durant got hurt, the responsibility of securing wins fell to Harden, and on occasion, Kyrie Irving. But they have not risen to the challenge of Durant's absence, and perhaps it is time for the organization to bring in fresh blood.

What will Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry bring to the Brooklyn Nets?

Seth Curry, left, and Ben Simmons have been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Given how much Harden has been in the news recently, the announcement of his move to the Sixers did not come as a surprise to many. With new personnel on the roster, it begs the question, how will the Brooklyn Nets shape up moving forward?

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Ben Simmons

Seth Curry

Andre Drummond

Patty Mills

Blake Griffin

Joe Harris

LaMarcus Aldridge

Blake Griffin

Cam Thomas



BROOKLYN NETS…WHAT A ROSTER. 🍿 Kevin DurantKyrie IrvingBen SimmonsSeth CurryAndre Drummond Patty MillsBlake GriffinJoe HarrisLaMarcus AldridgeBlake GriffinCam ThomasBROOKLYN NETS…WHAT A ROSTER. 🍿

Irving had given up his spot as the primary ball-handler to Harden, and with him being only a part-time player, that responsibility might fall to Simmons. While Simmons is no Harden when it comes to creating assists, with his best average being 8.2 per game in his rookie season, he gives the Nets an edge in transition.

Defensively, Simmons provides a lot more protection on the perimeter. He finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting last season behind Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

But it is worth pointing out that his shooting might be a problem, which is where Seth Curry can be a help. Although video showed Simmons worked on his shooting while he wasn't playing this season, he hasn't been challenged with performing in a competitive game since the summer.

Curry is an incredible catch-and-shoot player who can also create his offense. He is having a career-best season, averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.5%, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Granted, the James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership will be a more-feared offense. But the Nets have gained depth and great defense, including an offensive lineup that could also cause serious damage.

Andre Drummond, although limited offensively, executes the pick-and-roll to perfection. Playing alongside great ball-handlers like Kyrie and Simmons should give the Nets another way to run their offense with less focus on isolation plays.

Can the Brooklyn Nets contend for the championship with these acquisitions?

Things have looked bleak for the Nets (29-25) since the start of the new year. They have won five games in their last 21 outings and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Coming into the season, the Nets were one of the favorites to win the NBA title, but they are currently 5.5 games behind the first-place Miami Heat. There is still no timeline for Durant's return, which means the available players will have to make an impact in the next few weeks to stop the slump.

With their new acquisitions, they could have a starting five with Irving, Curry, Simmons, Durant and LeMarcus Aldridge. Utilizing Simmons as a forward might be something worth considering, as he could play point-forward and convert on high-percentage shots.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of how the team sets up, the Nets could become championship contenders as soon as Simmons is mentally ready to play, and Durant returns from his knee injury. They are a more balanced team with these acquisitions with a greater chance of contending for the 2022 title.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein